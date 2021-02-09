LOBO TENNIS: TYLER – The Longview High School tennis team took top honors in a 16-team field at the Tyler Legacy Tournament.
Earning first-place finishes were Dylan Gonzalez (Girls B singles), Daniel Pelaia (Boys B singles), Kelsey Quiet and Gowri Rangu (Girls A doubles), Eliot Murphy and Jake Chamberlain (Boys A doubles0 and Harrision Lin and Delia Acuna (Mixed B doubles).
KC BASKETBALL: The Kilgore College (men) basketball games set for Wednesday and Saturday this week have been postponed with KC Athletics following COVID-19 protocols.
The games, originally schedule for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Coastal Bend and 4 p.m. Saturday against Jacksonville will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Rangers are next scheduled to visit Bossier Parish at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and host Tyler at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.