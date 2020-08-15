FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 22 through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injured athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longview and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
BENEFIT GOLF: The 25th annual Bryan Quinn Memorial Golf Tournament for men and women is set for Friday, Aug. 28 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.
Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 21.
Entry fee is $80, which includes cart and green fees, lunch, soft drinks and snacks for the day and the chance at cash prizes (based on the number of entrants).
The 18-hole scramble will feature two-man teams and also include long drive and closest to the hole contests.
For information: Mike Hudgins (903) 235-5322 or Doug Barnard (903) 431-0526.
The tournament benefits Because I Care, an organization that recruits potential stem cell or marrow donors for the Be the Match Registry.