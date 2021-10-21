OFFICIALS NEEDED: The Longview Basketball Officials Association (LBOA) is looking for officials for the 2021-22 basketball season.
For information: http://www.facebook.com/LongviewBOA, www.longviewboa.com or email: lboavideo@gmail.com.
SOFTBALL WARM UP: The Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) will host the 12th annual LGSA Ark-La-Tex High School Warm Up tournament Jan. 8-9, 2022.
The event has a 40-team limit and will be held at Lear Park in Longview.
The tournament is for high school teams only. Junior varsity squads (4A, 5A and 6A) will play in the small school division. No select teams are allowed.
Entry fee is $200 for a four-game guarantee (2 pool play and a double elimination bracket).
For information: Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125 or nhill100@aol.com.
OSU WATCH PARTY: Oklahoma State University alumni are invited to a watch party at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Cowboys take on Iowa State.
The event will be held at the office of Steve Braley, 4010 Briarwood Drive in Tyler.