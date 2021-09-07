NIGHTINGALE HONORED: RICHARDSON – LeTourneau University senior Lorien Nightingale was named the American Southwest Conference Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
This is the first honor of the season and fourth of Nightingale’s career.
The Njoro, Kenya native and defending American Southwest Conference Champion, made an early season statement with his mark of 15:35.9 at the Nicole Leman Invitational Saturday. He trimmed a minute off his previous best 5,000-meter time. With three of the top six teams at the conference championship in the spring, Nightingale jumped out to a fast pace before backing off in the second half of the race and cruising to the win by 32 seconds.
LeTourneu’s cross country programs return to action Sept. 18 at the Rhodes Invite in Memphis, Tenn.
MCKINNEY HONORED: Howard Payne University sophomore quarterback Landon McKinney, a Sabine High School graduate, was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference.
McKinney threw for 353 yards on 20-for-31 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Yellow Jackets opened conference play with a 43-17 win over Texas Lutheran. He led HPU’s offense to 639 yards on the day.
SOFTBALL WARM UP: The Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) will host the 12th annual LGSA Ark-La-Tex High School Warm Up tournament Jan. 8-9, 2022.
The event has a 40-team limit and will be held at Lear Park in Longview.
The tournament is for high school teams only. Junior varsity squads (4A, 5A and 6A) will play in the small school division. No select teams are allowed.
Entry fee is $200 for a four-game guarantee (2 pool play and a double elimination bracket).
For information: Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125 or nhill100@aol.com.