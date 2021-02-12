LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.
LETU TRACK: NEW ORLEANS – LeTourneau University’s men’s indoor track & field team is ranked 15th in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III ratings.
The YellowJackets received 60.06 points.
Wartburg is ranked No. 1 with 257.74 points. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is ranked second with 203.76. Loras is third with 174.45.
LETU is the highest ranked American Southwest Conference team. Hardin-Simmons is ranked 34th. McMurry is 58th.
The Jackets will begin the outdoor season Feb. 27 at the Hardin-Simmons Invite in Abilene.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.