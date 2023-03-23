ROYAL HONORED: Hallsville's Bailee Royal had two solid performances last week for William Penn University, and she was rewarded by being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week Monday.
Royal, who scored her 100th goal during the week, earned her first career laurel after helping WPU to a split during its Florida trip.
The senior opened the week with seven goals against St. Thomas (Fla.) last Tuesday. In the contest, she also recorded four draw controls with two caused turnovers and one ground ball.
Two days later, Royal tallied five more scores versus Warner. Additionally, she notched four draw controls and three ground balls as the navy and gold beat the Royals.
For the year, Royal has 32 goals with five assists for a team-best 37 points. The senior has tallied 14 ground balls, 10 draw controls, and eight caused turnovers as well in 2023.
The award is the fourth of the year for the Statesmen.
THURSTON HONORED: For a third time this season, and the second week in a row, LeTourneau men's golf senior Bryson Thurston was named the ASC Golfer of the Week, announced the league on Wednesday.
Thurston also garnered the award on Sept. 21 and March 15.
A senior from Montgomery, tied for first, his second straight first-place finish, at the Texas Cup as he carded a 3-over, 147 (71-76). Thurston fell by a stroke to Trinity's Daniel Nunez in a playoff, but his finish helped LeTourneau place third overall. It was his fourth top-10 finish of the year.
Thurston carded four birdies in the tournament, including three in the first round.
He moved up to No. 47 individually in the nation in the Golfstat.com rankings. Thurston is tied for the team lead in scoring average at 73.72 with six rounds at par or better and those four top-10 finishes.
LeTourneau finished third in the Texas Cup behind Thurston's effort.
The YellowJackets return to action on March 27-28 at the Linda Lowery Invitational, hosted by Concordia Texas at the Teravista Golf Club in Round Rock.
OUTLAWS RUN: The Outlaws on the Run Dalton Dash 5K is set for Saturday, April 1 as part of Longview’s Dalton Days Celebration.
Entry fee for the event, which also includes a 1-mile family fun run, is $30. The fee also includes a race T-shirt and finisher medal. There will be a firs-place overall winner and age group winners.
The race will start (8 a.m.) and finish at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
For information: mdarby151@gmail.com.
ALL-STAR BASKETBALL: Azalea Orthopedics will host its 18th annual All-Star High School Basketball Classic on April 1 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. The girls game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game after. Between games, there will be a dunk contest and shooting contest.
Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star panel. The teams are geographically divided, which means rival players have the opportunity to team up in this contest.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
KILGORE ALUMNI GOLF: The fourth annual Kilgore High School Alumni Coaches & Teachers Golf Tournament is set for April 1 at Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center in Kilgore.
Registrations are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with tee off times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, cart and catered lunch. Payment is due no later than March 28, and checks should be made payable to Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, and if a team list is not entered, players will be placed with others.
The event will include a $1 million hoe-in-one from 165 yards (men) or 150 yards (women). Also available will be a $10,000 hole-in-one from a specified hole, closest to the hole on a specified hole and longest drive on a specified hole.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and the Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
For information: Darrin Mallett (903) 987-1159 or darrin@kilgoretirecenter.com or Erin Brogoitti at (337) 519-4813 or erinbrogoitti@gmail.com.