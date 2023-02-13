LOBO TENNIS: TYLER – The Longview High School tennis team complete in the Tyler Legacy Tim King Classic over the weekend.
The Boys A Doubles team of Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer defeated a Kaufman team, 6-3, 6-2, to earn the championship and improve to 10-1 on the season.
The Mixed A Doubles team of Nate Roberts and Namita Reddy lost 6-0, 6-1 to a Tyler Legacy team in the finals.
Earning consolation titles for Longview were Sydney Singh in Girls A Singles and Jagger Barton and Alec Germanwala in Boys A Doubles.
Longview will next compete in the Ennis Tournament on Friday.
WO POWERLIFTING: Kirkland Cobb and Holden Hodges won their weight divisions over the weekend at the Mount Pleasant Powerlifting Meet.
Cobb won the 123-pound division with a total of 1,115 total pounds, and Hodges placed first in the 181-pound division with 1,415 total pounds. Both Roughneck lifters are ranked No. 1 in the region.
Nick Johnson (148 division, 910 total pounds) and Jackson Thorp (242 division, 1,085 total pounds) both finished fifth. Other Roughneck lifters were Jayce Parker, Kaleb Morales, Gunner Daniels, Adam Caldwell and Jose Garcia.
For the girls, White Oak’s Lizzy Still (485 pounds) and Gracye Horn (525 pounds) both finished fourth in their weight classes, and Danica Vaughn (480 pounds) placed fifth. Aubrey Still, Ashley Eich, Alyssa Spurger, Preslee Twomey, Erin Lawson, Kyndal Langley and Bree Gonzales also listed for the Ladynecks.
The Ladynecks will compete in the Sabine Last Chance to Qualify Meet on Thursday. The Roughnecks will compete at Sabine on Feb. 23.
GOLDEN GLOVES: The 83rd annual Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 in Longview at the Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, features two special classes within a diverse field of boxers 8-40: All-Comer’s Division (novice fighter’s) and Women’s Open.
General admission tickets for teen-adult are $15.Military tickets are $10, children 5-12 $7 and kids under five are free in general seating.
Ringside 8-seat tables are $300.
Tickets will be available each night at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. nightly.
All proceeds from this tournament go directly to expenses for winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals.
For information: (903) 431-8570 or brimac7792@gmail.com.
KILGORE ALUMNI GOLF: The fourth annual Kilgore High School Alumni Coaches & Teachers Golf Tournament is set for April 1 at Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center in Kilgore.
Registrations are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with tee off times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, cart and catered lunch. Payment is due no later than March 28, and checks should be made payable to Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, and if a team list is not entered, players will be placed with others.
The event will include a $1 million hoe-in-one from 165 yards (men) or 150 yards (women). Also available will be a $10,000 hole-in-one from a specified hole, closest to the hole on a specified hole and longest drive on a specified hole.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and the Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
For information: Darrin Mallett (903) 987-1159 or darrin@kilgoretirecenter.com or Erin Brogoitti at (337) 519-4813 or erinbrogoitti@gmail.com.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Online registration for the Longview Girls Softball Association spring league has begun.
Registration ends March 17.
Blastball (ages 3-4) registration fee is $60. For all other age groups (5-14), registration fee is $110.
Uniforms will be provided. Parents need to buy gloves and cleats. Batting helmet, bat, batting gloves and fielder’s protective mast are optional.
The season is set to begin in late March or early April and end in June.
To register, or for other information: https://www.longviewtxgirlsoftball.com/
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 18.
All players must register online at longviewboysbaseball.org.
If payment is not made by credit card during online registration, payment must be received by Feb. 18.
Players may also register at TA Sports, 405 Enterprise Street from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or in person from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 West Marshall.
The LBBA has a new web page, so players must supply a copy of birth certificate if possible.
League age is the age the player will be prior to May 1, 2023.
All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2023.