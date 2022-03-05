FLAG FOOTBALL: Deadline to register for TD NFL Flag football is Sunday.
The league is for kids ages 4-14.
Orientation (virtual) is set for 6:30 p.m. on Mach 8. The season opens on March 27, with other playing dates set for April 3, 10 and 24 and May 1 and 8, with playoffs scheduled for May 15.
For information: www.tdnflflag.com.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is underway and will close on March 15.
The league is for girls ages 3-14.
For information: longviewgirlssoftball.com, tpeoples1954@gmail.com or (903) 452-4753.