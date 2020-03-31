■ TVCC PROMOTES LESLIE: ATHENS — Mark Leslie has assumed the role of head men’s basketball coach at Trinity Valley Community College.
Leslie, in his eighth year at the college, replaces Guy Furr, who will become associate head coach and assume the positon of coordinator of athletic community relations in addition to his title as division chair of kinesiology. Furr, in his 18th year at the college, served as head coach the past four seasons, compiling a 98-33 record.
In his eight seasons on the bench as an assistant to first Kris Baumann and then Furr, the Cardinals were 208-59 with five NJCAA tournament appearances and two Region XIV championships. En route to a conference championship in 2016, the Cardinals posted an unprecedented 19-0 league record.
■ BENEFIT 5K: The Fearless Fight 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at White Oak Middle School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the family of Olivia Marie, a White Oak Middle School sixth-grader who is battling aggressive T-Cell Lymphoblastic Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Registration is $30.
For information: littlec2031@gmail.com or https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134337
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic” in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes. Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Sponsorships are also available.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
