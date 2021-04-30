GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview May 6-7 for the 81st East Texas Golden Gloves.
Doors open at 6 p.m. each night at Maude Cobb Convention Center.
The event features two special classes within the diverse field of boxers ages 8-40 – an All-Comer’s Division for novice fighters in their first public boxing ring experience and the Women’s Open Division.
General admission is $10 for teen-adult, $7 for military, $5 for children (5-12). Kids under five will be admitted free in general seating.
Ringside 8-seat tables are $250. Tickets will be available at Maude Cobb Convention Center.
All proceeds will go toward expenses for winning competitors to attend the State Golden Gloves finals, with winners from there competing at the national tournament.
For information: easttexasgoldengloves.com or d-rocksgym@att.net.
ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will kick off its 10-tournament schedule with an adult/youth event on May 31 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview.
The remaining schedule includes tournaments on June 7 at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview, June 10 at Texarkana Country Club, June 14 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 21 at Wood Hollow Golf course in Longview, June 28 at the Tempest in Liberty City (adult/youth), July 5 at Apline Golf Club in Longview, July 12 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston and July 19 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (adult/youth).
The season will end on July 26 with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is for boys and girls, and will feature a coed (7-9) division, 10-11 boys and girls, 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
All tournaments will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Yearly membership is $35, and tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Adult/youth tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members (carts not included).
For information: atgcgolf@gmail.com.
LGSA: The Longview Girls Softball Association will offer a summer league in June for high school and junior high schools.
For information: William Peoples (903) 452-4752 or Derrick Taylor (903) 431-3349.