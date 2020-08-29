FIRST TEE: The First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life-enhancing values through the game of golf. It’s open for all boys and girls ages 7-17. Special classes are also offered for Pee Wees ages 4-6.
Cost for the 7-week class id $85 and $50 for the Pee Wee class. Scholarships are available for all those youngsters that qualify.
Golf equipment is availablefor those who don’t have clubs special discounts for practice are available at the Alpine Target Golf Center.
Classes begin Sept. 12 at the Alpine Target Golf Center and the Cherokee Golf Club. Things get started at the Tempest Golf Club on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 at Oak Lawn in Marshall.
For more information, visit www.firstteeepineywoods.org, or call 903-753-1416.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 22 through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.