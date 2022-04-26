SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of Tom Gibson, David Neihaus, Frank Richards and Johnny Miller finished at 10-under to earn a one-shot victory at the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble on Tuesday.
Carl Davis, Tom Karva, Bob Ikerd, Rick Perchsbacer and Scott Perchsbacer finished at 9-under and won a scorecard playoff against David Green, Bruce Wofford, Bill Jirka, David Weaver and Joe Dan Taylor.
Closest to the hole honors on No. 9 (24-11) went to Frank Patronella and Bruce Wofford (5-0) won the money hole at No. 13.
KC HOOPS TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers basketball team will hold tryouts on Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, July 16.
The tryout is open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility. Cost is $20 and must be paid before the tryout.
Tryouts will be held at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium, with registration set for noon and tryouts beginning at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and T-shirts. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout, but coaches will be in contact with athletes if there is interest in that athlete joining the team.
For information: (903) 983-8270.
HEARTSWAY TOURNAMENT: The 26th annual HeartsWay Hospice memorial Golf Tournament is set for May 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
Proceeds from the tournament assist HeartsWay Hospice in serving terminally ill patients and their families regardless of their ability to pay for services. Proceeds also help provide bereavement and grief support services to the local communities, including a grief camp for children each summer.
For more information on the four-person scramble: (903) 295-1690 or email katyh@heartswayhospice.org.
AMBUCS TOURNAMENT: The 2022 Ambucs Golf Tournament is set for May 6 at Tempest Golf Club.
Entry fee for the four-person scramble is $600 per team or $125 for individuals, which includes green fees, cart, beverages and food on the course.
Registration is set for 7:30 a.m. and noon.
For information: (903) 431-0526 or doug.barnard@usoncology.com.
STAR TOURNAMENT: The second annual STAR (Student Trainer & Athletic Recognition) Golf Tournament & Benefits Banquet is set for Sunday, May 15 at Tempest Golf Club.
Teams in the 4-man scramble will tee off at 9 a.m. Mulligans, Buy Your Shot, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and door prizes are available, and lunch will be provided.
Costs are Golf - $150 individual, Dinner - $150 individual, Tee Sponsorship - $100 (sign on tee box).
The event helps provide scholarships for area students with 100% of the net proceeds going to the STAR scholarship fund.
For information: dbloyd@longvieworthopedic.com.
API TOURNAMENT: The 53rd annual API Golf Tournament to benefit the APO Scholarship Fund is set for Friday, June 10 at Tempest Golf Club.
Cost for the four-man scramble is $800 per team, which includes ditty bag, shirt, team photo, snacks and drinks on the course.
For information: easttexasapi.com.