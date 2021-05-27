HOOPS FOR CARTER: Pine Tree will host a basketball tournament on Saturday at the Pirate Center and at the junior high to help with expenses for Pine Tree sixth-grade student Carter Smith.
Smith, a member of the sixth-grade basketball team, was recently diagnosed with leukemia again.
The sixth-grade team will play at 9:50 a.m. at the high school, with the eighth-grade playing at 10:40 a.m. at the junior high. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for kids, with all proceeds going to the Smith family.
Bodacious Barbecue will also be sold at the concession stand.
Donations for the Smith family may also be made through PayPal @ptbasketball or Venmo @pinetreebasketball and comment “Hoops for Carter.”
KC TRYOUTS: Reigning Region XIV Conference champion Kilgore College will hold tryouts on June 5 and July 10 at Masters Gymnasium.
Cost is $20, and tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Registration begins at noon, followed by tryouts promptly at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete and athletes will be contacted via phone by coaches regarding intereste. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout.