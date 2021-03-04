TST BASKETBALL: Defending TAPPS Class A state champion Trinity School of Texas will play in the regional round of the playoffs on Saturday against All Saints Episcopal of Lubbock.
The game is set for 1 p.m. at Trinity Christian Willow Park.
The Titans (7-6) defeated Garland Christian in the area playoffs earlier this week.
TATUM BASKETBALL: The Tatum Eagles will continue their journey in the Class 3A basketball playoffs with a 6 p.m. contest tonight against Paris Chisum in the regional semifinals at Athens High School.
Dallas Madison will face Atlanta at 8 p.m. in the other semifinal game, with the winners meeting at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the title.
SABINE’S FIERROS HONORED: Sabine High School soccer standout Rodolfo Fierros has been selected as the MaxPreps/United Soccer Texas Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 28.
Sabine played four games to make up for games lost to the recent snow and ice. As a goalie, he had 33 total saves, including one penalty kick stop. As a forward, he scored a goal. For the season (23 games) he has recorded 156 saves, five shutouts, one assist (from the goalie position) and one goal scored.
KC BASKETBALL: The Kilgore College Rangers picked up an 82-76 road win on Wednesday against Blinn College in Brenham.
Kilgore improved to 7-3 with the win, and the Rangers will host Paris (6-5) in Region XIV Conference action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
The KC women (5-7, 4-4) will visit Panola (6-3, 6-0) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest.
KC FOOTBALL: Kilgore College Athletics will sell reserved home football ticket packages to the public March 9-26.
Fans can purchase a ticket package which includes a reserved seat for all four home games for $40.
To purchase reserved tickets, visit the KC Athletics office located at the entrance to the right of the Rangerette Museum on Broadway Blvd. (in the Turner Physical Education Building — PE 101).
Tickets can be purchased with cash, check or credit card with proper identification.
Ticket sales schedule:
March 9-10 (Tues-Wed), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 11 (Thurs), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 12 (Friday), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 18 (Thurs), 5:30 to 7 p.m.
March 22-26 (Mon-Fri), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No reserved tickets will be sold after March 26. Tickets at the gate of each home game will be general admission only for $7.
There will be no “Will Call” or phone sales this season. Tickets must be purchased in-person at the KC Athletics office.
Reserved seats are in the two middle sections (sections B and C) of the home side of R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers’ four home games are: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 (Blinn College); 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10 (New Mexico Military College); 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 (Southern University-Shreveport); and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 (Cisco College).
SH TENNIS: The Spring Hill High School tennis teams will pay tribute to a longtime coach on Thursday by hosting the Holly Ford Memorial Tournament.
The opening ceremony is set for 8 a.m. at the Spring Hill tennis courts. Singles action will also take place at the Spring Hill courts, with doubles play set for the Longview High School courts.
Ford was a coach and teacher at Spring Hill for 22 years before retiring in 2018. Under her direction, Spring Hill won several district titles, and in 2015 the team placed third at the UIL Class 4A State Tournament. That same year, she was honored as Texas Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year in Class 4A.
Ford died in January of 2020, and was inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame later that year.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.