LADY LOBO GOLF: LIBERTY CITY – Led by Lauren Fisher’s round of 79 – tops in the tournament – the Longview Lady Lobos won the team championship on Monday at the Sabine Lady Cardinals Invitational held at The Tempest.
Isabella Nolte finished with a 100, Neha Nirmal a 103, Catherine DaMoude a 104 and Daniela Pedrosa a 130.
SH TENNIS: The Spring Hill High School tennis teams will pay tribute to a longtime coach on Thursday by hosting the Holly Ford Memorial Tournament.
The opening ceremony is set for 8 a.m. at the Spring Hill tennis courts. Singles action will also take place at the Spring Hill courts, with doubles play set for the Longview High School courts.
Ford was a coach and teacher at Spring Hill for 22 years before retiring in 2018. Under her direction, Spring Hill won several district titles, and in 2015 the team placed third at the UIL Class 4A State Tournament. That same year, she was honored as Texas Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year in Class 4A.
Ford died in January of 2020, and was inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame later that year.
LETU BASKETBALL: Both LeTourneau University basketball teams will open American Soutwest Conference Tournament action on the road tonight.
The LETU men (7-3) will travel to Clarksville, Arkansas to battle Ozarks (7-3) in a 6 p.m. contest. The teams met once in the regular season, with LeTourneau earning an 86-54 win at home on Feb. 6.
The LETU women (12-5) will travel to Richardson to take on UT Dallas (13-3) at 6 p.m.
LeTourneau dropped both regular season games vs. UT Dallas this season, falling 62-51 on the road and 67-62 at home.
KC ATHLETICS: The Kilgore College men and women return to Region XIV Conference basketball action on the road tonight.
The Rangers (8-3) will visit Panola (9-3) for a 7 p.m. contest in Carthage, while the Lady Rangers (5-8, 4-5) visit Jacksonville (2-11, 1-6) for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Both KC teams return home on Saturday, with the women hosting Bossier Parish at 2 p.m. following by the Rangers vs. Lamar State Port Arthur at 4 p.m.
The KC softball team (5-6-1) will visit San Jacinto for a twinbill starting at 2 p.m. today. The Rangers return home on Saturday to host LSU-Eunice at 2 and 4 p.m.
KC FOOTBALL: Kilgore College Athletics will sell reserved home football ticket packages to the public March 9-26.
Fans can purchase a ticket package which includes a reserved seat for all four home games for $40.
To purchase reserved tickets, visit the KC Athletics office located at the entrance to the right of the Rangerette Museum on Broadway Blvd. (in the Turner Physical Education Building — PE 101).
Tickets can be purchased with cash, check or credit card with proper identification.
Ticket sales schedule:
March 9-10 (Tues-Wed), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 11 (Thurs), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 12 (Friday), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 18 (Thurs), 5:30 to 7 p.m.
March 22-26 (Mon-Fri), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No reserved tickets will be sold after March 26. Tickets at the gate of each home game will be general admission only for $7.
There will be no “Will Call” or phone sales this season. Tickets must be purchased in-person at the KC Athletics office.
Reserved seats are in the two middle sections (sections B and C) of the home side of R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers’ four home games are: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 (Blinn College); 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10 (New Mexico Military College); 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 (Southern University-Shreveport); and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 (Cisco College).
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.