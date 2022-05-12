SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of Roy Peck, Sid Clinnard, Benny Lancaster, David Morgan and David Powell earned a one-shot victory (11-under) at the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble on Tuesday.
Tom Gibson, Bubba Threadgill, David Neihaus, Johnny Miller and Dale Hand finished second after a scorecard playoff with the team of Carl Davis, Tom Karva, Bob Ikerd, Rick P and Scott P. Both of those teams finished at 10-under.
Gerald Butler (9-5) was closest to the hole on No. 9, and Jerry Howell (5-8) won the money hole on No. 13.
KC HOOPS TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers basketball team will hold tryouts on Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, July 16.
The tryout is open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility. Cost is $20 and must be paid before the tryout.
Tryouts will be held at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium, with registration set for noon and tryouts beginning at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and T-shirts. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout, but coaches will be in contact with athletes if there is interest in that athlete joining the team.
For information: (903) 983-8270.
STAR TOURNAMENT: The second annual STAR (Student Trainer & Athletic Recognition) Golf Tournament & Benefits Banquet is set for Sunday, May 15 at Tempest Golf Club.
Teams in the 4-man scramble will tee off at 9 a.m. Mulligans, Buy Your Shot, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and door prizes are available, and lunch will be provided.
Costs are Golf — $150 individual, Dinner — $150 individual, Tee Sponsorship — $100 (sign on tee box).
The event helps provide scholarships for area students with 100% of the net proceeds going to the STAR scholarship fund.
For information: dbloyd@longvieworthopedic.com.