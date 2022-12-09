CARR HONORED: MARSHALL — Three East Texas Baptist University football players have been given awards D3football.com All-Region 3 status for their play in the 2022 season. Jordan Estes, Jahkamian Carr, and K.J. Kelley have all earned awards.
Carr, a Longview High School graduate, made it on the All-Region second team as a defensive end. He was an All-ASC first team selection earning his first career award. Collecting six sacks, he was second in the ASC at 0.75 per game and sixth in tackles for loss at 1.19 per game. He recorded 24 tackles with three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Against Southwestern, he posted a career-high two sacks.
Estes (Rowlett) was voted onto the All-Region first team as a long snapper. This is his first All-Region award and his second award of his career after being named a AFCA All-American first teamer last year. This year, he had 50 perfect punting snaps, 10 field goal snaps, and 28 extra point snaps for 88 perfect snaps. ETBU averaged 40.3 yards per punt this year, too.
Kelley (Abilene) finishes his career with another award being named to the third team as a cornerback. This is his fifth D3football.com award in being an All-American (spring ’21), a preseason All-American (fall ’21), “Team of the Month” (Feb. ’21), and “Team of the Week” (Nov. 4, ’19). He has also earned three All-ASC awards in two second team and one first team award. This year he was second on the team in tackling (57), had one interception, and three forced fumbles. Over his career he has amassed eight interceptions and 165 tackles.
ETBU finished the year at 5-5 and 4-4 in the ASC.
ALPINE SCRAMBLE: Seven teams and 27 total golfers participated in the Alpine Scramble on Friday, with the team of Doug Moore, Robert Rainwater and William Johnson taking top honors at 10-under.
Tied for second at 9-under were teams that included Danny Bryant, Don Wade, John Morrow, Buddy Pierson, Randy Wiggins, Bill Setley, Vance Slough and Kevin Guthrie.
Murry McGill (22-1/2) and E.J. Whitton (8-0) were closest to the pin winners
LGSA WARM-UP: The Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) will host the 13th annual LGSA Ark-La-Tex High School Warm-Up Tournament Jan. 7-8. The event has a 40-team limit and will be held at Lear Park in Longview.
The tournament is for high school teams only. Junior varsity squads (4A, 5A and 6A) will play in the small school division. No select teams are allowed.
Entry fee is $200 for a four-game guarantee (2 pool play and a double elimination bracket). No pay at plate fees.
For information: Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125 or nhill100@aol.com.
KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The Kilgore Bass Anglers will begin holding monthly Monday meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at The Back Porch in Kilgore.
The group will hold one tournament each month on a Saturday or Sunday from January through October.
The group promotes good sportsmanship plus all ingredients of integrity, competitiveness, fellowship and high ideals of the sport.
The 2022 season started with 18 teams and finished with 12 eligible for the end of the year “Classic.”
Tournaments are a team format, but anglers can fish alone.
For information: (903) 812-0880 or jamieware225@gmail.com or kilgorebassanglers.com.