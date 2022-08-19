LOBO TICKETS: Tickets for Longview’s Aug. 26 season opener against McKinney Boyd in McKinney will be on sale online Monday, Aug. 22.
The link to purchase tickets is: http://spicket.events/broncos
HALLSVILLE XC: PLANO – Hallsville’s girls finished sixth and the boys 14th recently to open the 2022 high school cross country season.
Avery Perkins led the way for the Ladycats with a 10th place finish overall and a time of 19:53.5. Addison Hatchett was 19th (20:35.1), Kylea Hatfield 33rd (21:21.8), Kenzy Glass 45th (21:49.9), Haylea Jordan 73rd (23:05.6); River Gaston 82nd (23:26.3) and Kara Collins 99th (24:41.9).
Gavin Smith paced the Bobcats with a 44th place finish and a time of 17:51.2. Caleb Bryant was 57th (18:08.4), Jagger Stutchman 60th (18:11.3), Niko Soto 75th (18:37.9); Carso Bradley82nd (18:51.4); Josha Avedikian 97th (19:33.1), Ty Gustavsen 99th (19:33.9), Gage Broomall 105th (19:45.8) and Jack Hunt 149th (21:29.1).
JARVIS WRESTLING: HAWKINS — Jarvis Christian University head women’s wrestling coach Lance Brown announced the addition of Lydia Monedero and Natalie Bryant to the JCU women’s wrestling program on Friday.
Monedero comes to JCU out of Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, California. She was a qualifier in the 2022 California State Wrestling Championships at 160 pounds.
Bryant is from Beaumont, California where she graduated from Beaumont High School. Bryant was also a qualifier in the 2022 California State Wrestling Championships at 150 pounds.
Monedero and Bryant join Samyra Thomas as the current members of the women’s wrestling team. When they compete this year, JCU will be the only HBCU participating in women’s wrestling.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Boys Baseball Association Fall league is now open and will run through Aug. 26.
This will be an instructional league with a basis on developing player skills. All games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. All players must register online at lbba.website.sportssignup.com.
Player fee is $90, and Registration fee must be received by Aug. 29. If age group does not make, LBBA will reimburse the $90. Players league age is the age player will be on April 30, 2023.
Leagues will be for 5-6 (t-ball), 7-8 (coach pitch) and 9-10 (tight bases). Leagues are also open for those who are not Longview residents.
Games will start Sept. 19 and run through Oct. 28.
LETU BENEFIT: The LeTourneau University Athletics Department annual golf scramble fundraising event is changing its name to the Joyce Family Golf Classic.
The event will feature a pair of four-player scrambles, an auction and door prizes on Monday, Oct. 17 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. Flight 1 tees off at 8 a.m., and the afternoon session begins at 1:30 p.m. with lunch set from noon until 1 p.m. followed by door prizes and raffle drawings at 1:15 p.m.
For questions, information, donation packages or in-kind donations, contact Suzanne Merritt (903) 233-3729 or suzannemerritt@letu.edu.
SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: A Coed Labor Day Softball Tournament is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Hinsley Park in Longview.
Entry fee is $250 per team, with awards for first through third places.
USSSA rules will apply. Games will be 50 minutes, and it is a double-elimination event.
For information: (903) 331-8271.