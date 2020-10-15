LETU SOCCER: LeTourneau University women’s soccer will host an ID camp Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for high school and junior college prospects.
Cost is $50 to be paid on the day of the camp. Check-in time begins at 9 a.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on campus.
All prospects will receive a t-shirt, instruction from LETU coaches and a campus tour.
SPORTING CLAYS: The 2020 Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers Sporting Clays Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
Entry fees are $400 per team or $100 per individual (mulligan included). Breakfast and lunch will be served, and sponsorship and raffle opportunities are available.
For information: Brandi Woods (903) 932-1555 or Ginger Riley (903) 812-4992.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
FROM STAFF REPORTS