LOBO GOLF: TYLER – The Longview Lady Lobos, led by Lauren Fisher’s runner-up individual finish, won the All Saints Invitational on Monday at The Cascades.
Fisher finished with an 81, and the Lady Lobos had a 350 as a team. Catherine Da Moude recorded an 85 for the Lady Lobos. Neha Nirmal had an 86, and Isabella Nolte carded a 98.
The Longview boys had a 359 total for seventh place. Anthony Holyfield paced the Lobos with an 86, followed by Samuel Sherman at 89, Keagan Jordan with a 91, Charles Ward with a 93 and Grant Hockenberry with a 96.
PHR AND HR DERBY: Henderson Boys Baseball will host a 2021 Pitch Hit & Run competition at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Henderson Baseball Complex (1990 U.S. 259 S, Henderson).
The free competition is for boys and girls ages 7-14 (age cutoff is July 18).
On Saturday, HBBA will host a Junior Homerun Derby for ages 12U and 14U (age cutoff is July 18).
Both competitions are sponsored by Major League Baseball. Winners will have an opportunity to advance and compete at several levels, with championships to be held at the 2021 World Series.
Competitors are required to register online before competition.
KC FOOTBALL: Kilgore College football ticket packages are on sale to the public through Friday.
Fans can purchase a ticket package which includes a reserved seat for all four home games for $40.
To purchase reserved tickets, visit the KC Athletics office located at the entrance to the right of the Rangerette Museum on Broadway Blvd. (in the Turner Physical Education Building — PE 101).
Tickets can be purchased with cash, check or credit card with proper identification.
Ticket sales schedule:
March 22-26 (Mon-Fri), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No reserved tickets will be sold after March 26. Tickets at the gate of each home game will be general admission only for $7.
There will be no “Will Call” or phone sales this season. Tickets must be purchased in-person at the KC Athletics office.
Reserved seats are in the two middle sections (sections B and C) of the home side of R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers’ four home games are: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 (Blinn College); 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10 (New Mexico Military College); 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 (Southern University-Shreveport); and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 (Cisco College).
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through Saturday. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.