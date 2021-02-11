LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.
LETU SOCCER: LONGVIEW – LeTourneau University men’s soccer game versus Jarvis Christian Wednesday was suspended due to lightning strikes.
The YellowJackets led 3-2 through 59 minutes, but after resuming in the second half, following an hour-and-10-minute delay for multiple lightning strikes, the game was called when another set of lightning halted play again.
No official stats or results will be counted. Per American Southwest Conference rules, a soccer game is not considered official unless it reaches the 70th minute.
No makeup dates have been announced.
LeTourneau is scheduled to host the University of Texas at Dallas 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the ASC opener.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.