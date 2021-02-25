PT TRACK: Pine Tree’s annual Graham Knowles Invitational, limited to four teams this season due to University Interscholastic League COVID-19 protocols and trimmed to running events only due to the possibility of inclement weather, is set for today at Pirate Stadium.
The event is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Joining host team Pine Tree in the event are Gilmer along with district rivals Marshall and Hallsville.
LOBO GOLF: Longview girls finished first and third, and the Lobo boys were first and fourth on Wednesday at the New Diana Invitational held at Alpine Golf Course in Longview.
The top Lady Lobo team fired a 360 as a team, paced by Neha Nirmal’s top overall round of 89. Lauren Fisher and Catherine DaMoude recorded rounds of 90, with Isabella Nolte carding a 91 and Daniela Pedrosa a 115.
The second Lady Lobo team had a 471, with Lexie Cannon at 110, Divya Nirmal and Mikeia Robertson at 119 and Meryl Herring at 123.
The top Lobo boys team had a 368, led by Aden Fite’s 81. Grant Endsley had an 85, Murray Roberts at 100, Brayden Strong a 102 and Colby Stokes a 108.
The second Lobo team had a 421, with Preston Hatfield leading the way at 97. Lane Healy had a 102, Harrison Taylor a 111 and Henry Danielson a 112.
SH TENNIS: The Spring Hill High School tennis teams will pay tribute to a longtime coach on Thursday, March 11 by hosting the Holly Ford Memorial Tournament.
The opening ceremony is set for 8 a.m. at the Spring Hill tennis courts. Singles action will also take place at the Spring Hill courts, with doubles play set for the Longview High School courts.
Ford was a coach and teacher at Spring Hill for 22 years before retiring in 2018. Under her direction, Spring Hill won several district titles, and in 2015 the team placed third at the UIL Class 4A State Tournament. That same year, she was honored as Texas Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year in Class 4A.
Ford died in January of 2020, and was inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame later that year.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Friday.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.