JUNIOR GOLF: Registration is now open for this summer’s Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour.
The tour will play 11 events, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.
Stops are set for Monday, June 5 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, June 12 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Kilgore, Thursday, June 15 at Texarkana Country Club, Monday, June 19 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, Monday, June 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, Thursday, July 6 at the Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 10 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, Monday, July 17 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).
Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155
HOOPS FOR AUTISM: The fifth annual Hoops For Autism All-Star Games are set for Saturday, April 8 at White Oak’s E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
The girls will tip things off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 7 p.m.
There is no admission to the games, but donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the Autism Center in Dallas.
ALL-STAR BASKETBALL: Azalea Orthopedics will host its 18th annual All-Star High School Basketball Classic on April 1 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. The girls game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game after. Between games, there will be a dunk contest and shooting contest.
Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star panel. The teams are geographically divided, which means rival players have the opportunity to team up in this contest.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
OUTLAWS RUN: The Outlaws on the Run Dalton Dash 5K is set for Saturday, April 1 as part of Longview’s Dalton Days Celebration.
Entry fee for the event, which also includes a 1-mile family fun run, is $30. The fee also includes a race T-shirt and finisher medal. There will be a firs-place overall winner and age group winners.
The race will start (8 a.m.) and finish at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
For information: mdarby151@gmail.com.
KILGORE ALUMNI GOLF: The fourth annual Kilgore High School Alumni Coaches & Teachers Golf Tournament is set for April 1 at Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center in Kilgore.
Registrations are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with tee off times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, cart and catered lunch. Payment is due no later than March 28, and checks should be made payable to Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, and if a team list is not entered, players will be placed with others.
The event will include a $1 million hoe-in-one from 165 yards (men) or 150 yards (women). Also available will be a $10,000 hole-in-one from a specified hole, closest to the hole on a specified hole and longest drive on a specified hole.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and the Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
For information: Darrin Mallett (903) 987-1159 or darrin@kilgoretirecenter.com or Erin Brogoitti at (337) 519-4813 or erinbrogoitti@gmail.com.