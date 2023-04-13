KC DROPS 2: MOUNT PLEASANT - The Kilgore College softball team dropped 6-4 and 8-0 decisions to Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference action.
In the second game, KC took a 2-0 lead in the second, but NTCC rallied with two runs in each of the next two innings to take the lead for good.
Kailey Hancock homered and drove in two runs for NTCC. Anna Green worked five innings, striking out four with no walks.
Akyshia Cottrell homered, doubled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup for Kilgore. Melissa Gress added a double. Brooklyn Malone had two hits, and Audrey Gilzow singled and drove in a run. Brooklyn Pope and Olivia Gilzow pitched for KC.
The Rangers managed two hits in the 8-0 loss, singles by Emalynn Redmann and Gress. Kaylee Schmitz took the loss in the circle, striking out two, walking three and giving up two earned runs in three innings.
Shea Nelson homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Raelyn Kinard and Jalissa Alvarez had a single and two RBI apiece for NTCC.
Braylynn Henderson fanned seven and walked one to earn the pitching win.
Kilgore will return to action on Monday when the Rangers host Bossier Parish at 1 and 3 p.m.
LGA RESULTS: Ann Loftin was the gross score winner, and Marje Thieman was the net score winner on Tuesday as the Ladie Golf Association held an event at Cherokee Country Golf Association.
Closest to the hole honors went to Sharyn Rust. Robbie Nodine had the fewest putts, and Laurie Thrower had a chip in.
Recording birdies were Loftin, Nodine, Thieman and Thrower.
For information about the Ladies Golf Association, call (903) 643-3571.
ALL-STAR SHOOTOUT: The Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association is hosting The Sports Medicine All-Star Shootout in memory of longtime athletic trainer Mike “Runt” Ramsey on Saturday at the Tenaha Special Event Center.
The girls game will start at 4 p.m., and the boys game at 6 p.m.
Senior boys and girls from across East Texas will participate.
All proceeds from the gate go to the Mike “Runt” Ramsey Scholarship Fund.
The Tenaha Booster Club will have the concession featuring Tiger Cafe fried catfish.
JUNIOR GOLF: Registration is now open for this summer’s Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour.
The tour will play 11 events, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.
Stops are set for Monday, June 5 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, June 12 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Kilgore, Thursday, June 15 at Texarkana Country Club, Monday, June 19 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, Monday, June 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, Thursday, July 6 at the Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 10 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, Monday, July 17 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).
Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155
SFA FOOTBALL: NACOGDOCHES - Stephen F. Austin fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2023 Lumberjacks football team in the Graylan Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22 at Homer Bryce Stadium. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m.
Admission to the Spring Game is free.
Fans can also purchase 2023 season tickets now.
General admission, reserved and premium are available.
For information: (936) 468-5225 or email tickets@sfasu.edu.