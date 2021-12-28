WOOD HOLLOW SENIORS: The team of David Brinkley, John Brinkley, Bob Kerridge, Bob Gilley and Steve Watson earned a one-shot win (10 under) on Tuesday at the wood Hollow Senior Scramble.
Tom Gibson, Bubba Threadgill, Johnny Miller, Vic Nyvall and David Weaver finished second with a 9-under total, and third place at 8-under went to the team of Jerry Howell, Johnny Medrano, David Green, Don Novak and Jerry Corneille.
Closest to the hole on No. 13 went to David Brinkley (12-10), and Carl Davis had a best of 8-0 on the money hole at No. 9.
SOFTBALL WARM UP: The Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) will host the 12th annual LGSA Ark-La-Tex High School Warm Up tournament Jan. 8-9, 2022.
The event has a 40-team limit and will be held at Lear Park in Longview.
The tournament is for high school teams only. Junior varsity squads (4A, 5A and 6A) will play in the small school division. No select teams are allowed.
Entry fee is $200 for a four-game guarantee (2 pool play and a double elimination bracket).
For information: Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125 or nhill100@aol.com.
