TOURNAMENT CANCELED: The 12th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Warm Up High School Softball Tournament, set for today and Sunday at Longview’s Lear Park, has been canceled due to impending inclement weather and COVID 19 concerns.

