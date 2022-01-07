TOURNAMENT CANCELED: The 12th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Warm Up High School Softball Tournament, set for today and Sunday at Longview’s Lear Park, has been canceled due to impending inclement weather and COVID 19 concerns.
- Jack Stallard
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
