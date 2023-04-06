THOMAS HONORED: The postseason honors continue to roll in for Kilgore College basketball standout DaVeon Thomas.
Thomas, who averaged 19 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game during the 2022-2023 season for the Rangers, was named to the second team All-America list on Tuesday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Thomas helped lead the Rangers to a 21-11 record overall and an 11-8 mark in the Region XIV Conference. He was named to the first team All-Region team, the first team All-Conference squad and was a member of the Region XIV Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team.
KC defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur and Blinn in the conference tournament before falling to Panola in the semifinals.
HOOPS FOR AUTISM: The fifth annual Hoops For Autism All-Star Games are set for Saturday, April 8 at White Oak’s E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
The girls will tip things off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 7 p.m.
There is no admission to the games, but donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the Autism Center in Dallas.
OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The opening night of the 33rd year of the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament is set for April 11 on Martin Creek.
Fishing hours are 6:15-9:15 p.m. each Tuesday during the summer. Entry fee is $30, with $10 going toward the Big Bass pot. The Big Bass must be at least 5 pounds, or the pot will carry over to the next week.
Entry is per boat, one angler or two. Exceptions to the two-max per boat rul would be decided by the weigh master and tournament director.
The lake is off limits on Tuesdays until fishing hours.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.
JUNIOR GOLF: Registration is now open for this summer’s Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour.
The tour will play 11 events, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.
Stops are set for Monday, June 5 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, June 12 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Kilgore, Thursday, June 15 at Texarkana Country Club, Monday, June 19 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, Monday, June 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, Thursday, July 6 at the Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 10 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, Monday, July 17 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).
Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155
SFA FOOTBALL: NACOGDOCHES - Stephen F. Austin fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2023 Lumberjacks football team in the Graylan Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22 at Homer Bryce Stadium. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m.
Admission to the Spring Game is free.
Fans can also purchase 2023 season tickets now. General admission, reserved and premium are available.
For information: (936) 468-5225 or email tickets@sfasu.edu.