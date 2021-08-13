LOBOS VS. RYAN: Tickets for the Longview Lobos’ season opener against Denton Ryan are on sale now at the following link. The game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Star (The Ford Center) in Frisco.
https://seatgeek.com/jerry-jones-classic-presented-by-whataburger-longview-v-denton-ryan-tickets/football/2021-08-28-2-pm/5443837
LOBO SEASON TICKETS: New season ticket purchases will be Aug. 16-20.
Cost is $40 for five home games.
The LISD Athletic Office is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (through lunch) and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
SH SEASON TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 17. NO season tickets will be sold after Aug. 31.
Seats are $60 for blue chair backs and $50 for bench reserved for six home games – Sept. 3 vs. Gladewater, Sept. 10 vs. White Oak (homecoming), sept. 17 vs. Henderson, Oct. 8 vs. Gilmer, Oct. 15 vs. Liberty-Eylau (Pink Out) and Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburg (Senior Night/Blue Out).
Tickets are sold at the SH athletic office: 2800 George Richey Road, Longview, 75605. For information: (903) 446-3331 or tburns@shisd.net.
WO SEASON TICKETS: White Oak Roughneck fans may renew season tickets from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 16-17 at the front office of White Oak High School. Any ticket not claimed on these days will be available for sale on New Ticket Days.
New Ticket Days are set for 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18-20 at the front office. Tickets sales will remain open until all tickets are sold out.
Tickets are $25 per chairback seat for all five home varsity football games for the 2021 season.
SABINE SEASON TICKETS: Previous season ticket holders (2019 season) may purchase tickets from Aug. 10-17. Tickets not purchased by that date will become available for others.
Remaining available season tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 18.
Tickets may be purchased from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the central office. Tickets are $25 per season and that includes parking behind the home stands.
For information: Chelsea Mayfield (903) 984-8564 ext. 207 or cmayfield@sabineisd.org.