KC FOOTBALL: The Kilgore College Rangers will take the field at 2 p.m. today at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium for their second scrimmage of the fall season.
KC will scrimmage North American University (NAU), a private four-year university located in Stafford.
The Rangers are coming off a successful 8-2 season under first-year head coach Willie Gooden.
KC will open up its regular season March 27 at home versus Blinn College.
LETU SOCCER: LeTourneau University women’s soccer will host an ID camp Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for high school and junior college prospects.
Cost is $50 to be paid on the day of the camp. Check-in time begins at 9 a.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on campus.
All prospects will receive a t-shirt, instruction from LETU coaches and a campus tour.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
ARK-LA-TEX SOFTBALL: The 11th annual Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warmup Tournament is set for Jan. 9-10, 2021 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter a high school team: (903) 240-4125.