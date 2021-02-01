JOHNSON HONORED: Former Big Sandy High School basketball standout Josiah Johnson, now a sophomore at Mary Hardin-Baylor, earned his fifth Player of the Week honor on Monday.
Johnson was named West Division Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference after posting double-doubles in each of the Cru’s wins – averaging 3.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals per game. Johnson posted 33 points, 11 boards and eight assists in UMHB’s 104-74 win over McMurry. He followed with 34 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 91-65 win against Hardin-Simmons.
SH SOFTBALL: Spring Hill’s softball team will host an alumni game on Saturday at Lady Panther Field.
The current Lady Panther squad, coached by Marty Mayfield, will take on the Alumni, coached by former Spring Hill coach Mark Comfort.
A home run derby is set for 11 a.m., followed by the game.
Admission is free, but capacity is limited to 150 fans and all fans must wear a mask.
Former players who wish to participate may call Rocky Campbell at (903) 235-2469 or email rcampbell@heritagemitsubishi.com.
Comfort finished his coaching career with an overall record of 340-168-5, including a 150-69-1 record at Spring Hill. He led the Lady Panthers to three district championships, and the 2009 team advanced to the UIL State Softball Tournament.
The Lady Panthers defeated Carthage, Brownsboro, Rusk, Splendora and Huntington to reach the tournament, and fell in the state semifinals to Celina, 4-1.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.