ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour has begun it’s summer schedule.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Other tournaments are Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.
KC FOOTBALL COMBINE: Kilgore College football will hold a combine/tryouts from 10:30- 1 p.m. on July 16 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Check-in/registration is at 10 a.m. and the cost is $30.
Drills will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, position drills and 7 on 7.
The combine is open to all transfers, unsigned 2022 class and underclassmen.
KC HOOPS TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers basketball team will hold tryouts on Saturday, July 16.
The tryout is open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility. Cost is $20 and must be paid before the tryout.
Tryouts will be held at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium, with registration set for noon and tryouts beginning at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and T-shirts. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout, but coaches will be in contact with athletes if there is interest in that athlete joining the team.
For information: (903) 983-8270.