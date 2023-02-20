STATE SWIM MEET: Hallsville High School swimmer Cameron Upchurch competed at two events over the weekend at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin.
Upchurch finished 10th overall and second in the consolation finals in the 50-freestyle with a time of 21.66, and was 15th overall and seventh in the consolation finals in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.67.
LOBO TENNIS: ENNIS - The team of Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer defeated an Ennis team 6-0, 6-1 to earn the championship on Friday at the Ennis Tournament. Archer and Van Zyl ran their record to 14-1 on the year with their third tournament title.
Nate Roberts and Phoebe Payne won mixed doubles with a 6-3, 6-3 win over a Hallsville team, moving to 9-2 on the season.
Freshman Hannah Woolsey advanced to girls singles finals and finished second after falling to Grace Robinson of Midlothian (6-2, 7-5). Daniel Pelaia also earned a runner-up finish in singles action.
Sydney Singh finished fourth in girls singles, the doubles team of Olivia Payne and Sami Jata placed fourth and the boys doubles team of Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton placed fifth.
KC FOOTBALL: Kilgore College, the 2022 Southwest Junior College Football Conference champions, will host a combine/tryout from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Players will check in at 10 a.m., and drills will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, position drills and 7 on 7 competition. Tryouts are open to all transfers, unsigned 2023 class and underclassmen.
Price is $30.
For more information: www.kcrangernation.com.
KILGORE ALUMNI GOLF: The fourth annual Kilgore High School Alumni Coaches & Teachers Golf Tournament is set for April 1 at Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center in Kilgore.
Registrations are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with tee off times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, cart and catered lunch. Payment is due no later than March 28, and checks should be made payable to Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, and if a team list is not entered, players will be placed with others.
The event will include a $1 million hoe-in-one from 165 yards (men) or 150 yards (women). Also available will be a $10,000 hole-in-one from a specified hole, closest to the hole on a specified hole and longest drive on a specified hole.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and the Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
For information: Darrin Mallett (903) 987-1159 or darrin@kilgoretirecenter.com or Erin Brogoitti at (337) 519-4813 or erinbrogoitti@gmail.com.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Online registration for the Longview Girls Softball Association spring league has begun.
Registration ends March 17.
Blastball (ages 3-4) registration fee is $60. For all other age groups (5-14), registration fee is $110.
Uniforms will be provided. Parents need to buy gloves and cleats. Batting helmet, bat, batting gloves and fielder’s protective mast are optional.
The season is set to begin in late March or early April and end in June.
To register, or for other information: https://www.longviewtxgirlsoftball.com/