WO POWERLIFTING: White Oak powerlifters Ashley Eich and Lizzy Still placed fifth over the weekend at the regional powerlifting meet.
Eich had a total of 420 pounds in the 105-pound weight division, and Still lifted 530 total pounds competing in the 114 division.
Others competing for White Oak were Gracye Horn, Kyndal Langley and Danica Vaughn.
KC FOOTBALL: Kilgore College, the 2022 Southwest Junior College Football Conference champions, will host a combine/tryout from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Players will check in at 10 a.m., and drills will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, position drills and 7 on 7 competition. Tryouts are open to all transfers, unsigned 2023 class and underclassmen.
Price is $30.
For more information: www.kcrangernation.com.
ALL-STAR BASKETBALL: Azalea Orthopedics will host its 18th annual All-Star High School Basketball Classic on April 1 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. The girls game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game after. Between games, there will be a dunk contest and shooting contest.
Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star panel. The teams are geographically divided, which means rival players have the opportunity to team up in this contest.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
KILGORE ALUMNI GOLF: The fourth annual Kilgore High School Alumni Coaches & Teachers Golf Tournament is set for April 1 at Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center in Kilgore.
Registrations are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with tee off times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, cart and catered lunch. Payment is due no later than March 28, and checks should be made payable to Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, and if a team list is not entered, players will be placed with others.
The event will include a $1 million hoe-in-one from 165 yards (men) or 150 yards (women). Also available will be a $10,000 hole-in-one from a specified hole, closest to the hole on a specified hole and longest drive on a specified hole.
All proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and the Kilgore ISD Education Foundation.
For information: Darrin Mallett (903) 987-1159 or darrin@kilgoretirecenter.com or Erin Brogoitti at (337) 519-4813 or erinbrogoitti@gmail.com.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Online registration for the Longview Girls Softball Association spring league has begun.
Registration ends March 17.
Blastball (ages 3-4) registration fee is $60. For all other age groups (5-14), registration fee is $110.
Uniforms will be provided. Parents need to buy gloves and cleats. Batting helmet, bat, batting gloves and fielder’s protective mast are optional.
The season is set to begin in late March or early April and end in June.
To register, or for other information: https://www.longviewtxgirlsoftball.com/