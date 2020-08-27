FIRST TEE: The First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life-enhancing values through the game of golf. It’s open for all boys and girls ages 7-17.
Special classes are also offered for Pee Wees ages 4-6.
Cost for the seven-week class is $85 and $50 for the Pee Wee class. Scholarships are available for all those youngsters that qualify.
Golf equipment is availablefor those who don’t have clubs special discounts for practice are available at the Alpine Target Golf Center.
Classes begin Sept. 12 at the Alpine Target Golf Center and the Cherokee Golf Club.
Things get started at the Tempest Golf Club on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 at the Oak Lawn course in Marshall.
For more information, visit www.firstteeepineywoods.org, or call (903) 753-1416.
