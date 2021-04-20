JARVIS WINS RRAC TITLE: SAN ANTONIO — Jarvis Christian claimed its first Red River Athletic Conference team title since 2009 and second in school history as the Bulldogs surpassed the field at the 2021 RRAC Women’s Track & Field Championships at Antonian High School.
Jarvis was 15 points better than host Our Lady of the Lake (170-155) as all events in the competition were completed on Saturday.
Jarvis’ only previous title came in the 2009 RRAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Keshuna Byrd took first place in three events (shot put, discus and javelin), and Trinity Laney won the long jump and triple jump.
Keyona Easter was another gold medalist for the Bulldogs in the high jump, and she placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Garlanesha Hickman finished in the top three in three sprints.
Jarvis’ Jeremy Pratt was named RRAC Coach of the Year.
PANOLA RODEO: WHARTON — Maison Davis took home the Wharton Breakaway title this past weekend as she paced the Panola College Women’s team to a fourth place finish.
Teammate Abbie Muckelroy got eighth in the barrel racing to add to the team’s points.
The women’s team has made a late move to move up in the standings to fifth in the team race for the CNFR. The top two teams in the Southern Region will qualify for the CNFR.
The defending National Champion Rodeo Team, the Panola Men’s Team, took second in this past weekend’s rodeo hosted by Wharton County Junior College. The men have solidified the number one spot in the Southern Region with over 1100 point lead. They have led the Southern Region all year in the standings and are looking forward to defending the National Championship at the CNFR.
Thomas Wallace and Gauge McBride both placed in two different events this weekend. Wallace placed second in the steer wrestling and sixth in the tie down. On the other end of the arena McBride placed third in the saddle bronc and seventh in the bareback riding.
Macon Murphy took second in the Tie Down roping as he brought home a paycheck and points for Panola. Miguel Pena and Kaul Runfola wound out the points as they were fifth and sixth in the saddle bronc riding this weekend.
The Panola Rodeo Team will finish up the regular season circuit at McNeese State University Rodeo April 29-30 in Lake Charles.
LGSA SUMMER LEAGUE: The Longview Girls Softball Association will offer a summer league in June for high school and junior high schools.
For information: William Peoples (903) 452-4752 or Derrick Taylor (903) 431-3349.