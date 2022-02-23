LOBO TENNIS: CORSICANA - The Longview High School tennis team competed in the Corsicana Tournament on Tuesday, earning a pair of doubles titles.
In mixed A doubles, Jake Chamberlain and Gowri Rangu defeated teammates Luke Acher and Rachna Edalur 6-0, 6-1 in the finals. Rangu and Chamberlain are now 10-1 on the year and Edalur and Archer are 9-2.
In girls B doubles, Siri Undavalli and Namita Reddy defeated a team from Vanguard 6-4, 6-1 for their second tournament title in a row.
The Lobo invitational is set for March 3 at Longview High School.
MP TOURNAMENT: The schedule for the Mount Pleasant Baseball Tournament has been changed due to expected inclement weather.
Thursday's first round has been called off. Teams will now play at 11 a.m. (Pittsburg vs. Spring Hill), 1:30 p.m. (Tyler Grace vs. Spring Hill), 4 p.m. (Mount Pleasant vs. Van) and 6:30 p.m. (Mount Pleasant vs. Paris) on Friday.
Saturday's schedule has Pittsburg vs. Grace at 10 a.m., Pittsburg vs. Van at 12:15 p.m., Mount Pleasant vs. Grace at 2:30 p.m., Van vs. Paris at 4:45 p.m. and Spring Hill vs. Paris at 7 p.m.