DISTRICT TENNIS: The Longview High School tennis team will advance nine to regional competition following a strong performance at the District 15-5A Tennis Meet held in Texarkana.
Longview won the boys team title and the girls finished second. Of 16 regional qualifiers, Longview earned nine spots. The regional event is set for April 27-28 in Prosper.
Eric Van Zyl won boys singles, and the mixed doubles team of Luke Archer and Rachna Edular also brought home gold medals.
Elliot Murphy and Jake Chamberlain finished second in boys doubles and the girls team of Kelsey Quiett and Gowri Rangu and mixed doubles team of Harrison Lin and Delia Acuna also placed second.
From Hallsville, John Larry was the boys singles district runner-up, and Megan Chrisman finished second in girls singles. Both will advance to the regional tournament.
KING HONORED: Steelie King, daughter Longview High School head football coach and athletic director John King (and wife, Jodie) recently earned All-America honors based on her performance at the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
King picked up a first team honors on the beam and second on the vault.
King, a freshman at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, helped her team to a fourth-place finish at the USAG Team Championships
KC BASKETBALL: Kilgore College will host a media press conference and fan meet-and-greet for the men’s basketball team that recently qualified to compete in the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The celebration and media press conference are set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Masters Gymnasium on the Kilgore campus. KC players and coaches will be in attendance and will hand out free KC basketball posters while supplies last.
An autograph session will follow the event so fans can get their favorite players’ signatures.
Fans of all ages are invited to attend this free event, but all CDC guidelines will be followed and face coverings are required due to COVID-19.
The Rangers will face Hutchinson Community College in the first round of the single-elimination tournament 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The 10th annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Monday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tournament, which benefits Camp Gilmont and The Martin Houst Children’s Advocacy Center, begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The event is a two-person scramble to honor the late Mickey Melton, a community and education leader and volunteer.
Entry fee is $175 per person, which includes lunch, cart, drinks, entry into contests and door prizes. Golfers will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a Traeger Pro Series Pellet Grill, and the golfer with a hole-in-one on a designated Par-3 hole will win a car.
For information: www.mickeymelton.com or (903) 807-0189.