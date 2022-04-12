SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of David Brinkley, Steve Watson, Bob Gilley, David Weaver and Bill Jirka finished at 14-under to win the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble on Tuesday.
Finishing second at 13-under after a scorecard playoff was the team of Steve Sides, Tommy Woolley, Don Martin, William Johnson and Blair Manasseh. Third-place went to Tom Gibson, Bubba Threadgill, David Neihaus and Johnny Miller.
Bob Ikerd (8-1) won closest to the hole honors on No. 9, and Tom Gibson (3-9) won the money hole at No. 13.
CHAMBER TOURNAMENT: The Longview Chamber of Commerce Spring Swin is set for Friday, April 22 at Tempest Golf Club.
Registration is from 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with lunch set for 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the tournament.
Cost for a four-man team is $800.
For information: ssallee@longviewtx.com or (903) 237-4013.
HEARTSWAY TOURNAMENT: The 26th annual HeartsWay Hospice memorial Golf Tournament is set for May 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
Proceeds from the tournament assist HeartsWay Hospice in serving terminally ill patients and their families regardless of their ability to pay for services. Proceeds also help provide bereavement and grief support services to the local communities, including a grief camp for children each summer.
For more information on the four-person scramble: (903) 295-1690 or email katyh@heartswayhospice.org.
AMBUCS TOURNAMENT: The 2022 Ambucs Golf Tournament is set for May 6 at Tempest Golf Club.
Entry fee for the four-person scramble is $600 per team or $125 for individuals, which includes green fees, cart, beverages and food on the course.
Registration is set for 7:30 a.m. and noon.
For information: (903) 431-0526 or doug.barnard@usoncology.com.
STAR TOURNAMENT: The second annual STAR (Student Trainer & Athletic Recognition) Golf Tournament & Benefits Banquet is set for Sunday, May 15 at Tempest Golf Club.
Teams in the 4-man scramble will tee off at 9 a.m. Mulligans, Buy Your Shot, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and door prizes are available, and lunch will be provided.
Costs are Golf - $150 individual, Dinner - $150 individual, Tee Sponsorship - $100 (sign on tee box).
The event helps provide scholarships for area students with 100% of the net proceeds going to the STAR scholarship fund.
For information: dbloyd@longvieworthopedic.com.
API TOURNAMENT: The 53rd annual API Golf Tournament to benefit the APO Scholarship Fund is set for Friday, June 10 at Tempest Golf Club.
Cost for the four-man scramble is $800 per team, which includes ditty bag, shirt, team photo, snacks and drinks on the course.
For information: easttexasapi.com.