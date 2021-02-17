CONNELLY HONORED: LeTourneau University junior Natalie Connelly was named East Division Defensive Volleyball Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference.
Connelly averaged 1.33 blocks and 0.83 digs per set as the YellowJackets topped Louisiana College in a pair of three-set sweeps. She tied her career-high with six blocks in the first match and helped hold the Wildcats hit -.009 in the two matches. Connelly also hit .609 with 2.67 kills per set.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.