LOBOS VS. RYAN: Tickets for the Longview Lobos’ season opener against Denton Ryan are on sale now at the following link. The game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Star (The Ford Center) in Frisco.
https://seatgeek.com/jerry-jones-classic-presented-by-whataburger-longview-v-denton-ryan-tickets/football/2021-08-28-2-pm/5443837
SH SEASON TICKETS: Tickets are on sale to the public. No season tickets will be sold after Aug. 31.
Seats are $60 for blue chair backs and $50 for bench reserved for six home games – Sept. 3 vs. Gladewater, Sept. 10 vs. White Oak (homecoming), sept. 17 vs. Henderson, Oct. 8 vs. Gilmer, Oct. 15 vs. Liberty-Eylau (Pink Out) and Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburg (Senior Night/Blue Out).
Tickets are sold at the SH athletic office: 2800 George Richey Road, Longview, 75605. For information: (903) 446-3331 or tburns@shisd.net.
TEMPEST GOLF CLUB: Three tournaments are planned – two in September and one in October – at Tempest Golf Club between Liberty City and Gladewater.
The 5th annual Papa John’s Pizza Classic is set for Sept. 11-12. Entry fee is $200 per person, which includes green fee, cart and lunch both days. First, second and third-place payouts will be available. Total payout and number of flights will be based on the number of entrants.
All proceeds benefit the First Tee of the Piney Woods.
For information: tempestgolfclub.coom.
The 4th annual Butch Windsor Memorial Caring & Sharing Charity Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 25. The event is 4-person scramble — $300 per team or $75 per individual.
All proceeds benefit the Chris Deslatte family.
For information: Vance Slough (903) 452-0548 or Gary Sanders (903) 235-9381.
The Rusk and Gregg County Peace Officers Association will hold the first Back the Blue Golf Tournament on Oct. 15. Entry fee is $600 per team, and entry deadline is Oct. 1.
For information: (903) 984-5335.