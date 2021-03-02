SH TENNIS: The Spring Hill High School tennis teams will pay tribute to a longtime coach on Friday by hosting the Holly Ford Memorial Tournament.
The opening ceremony is set for 8 a.m. at the Spring Hill tennis courts. Singles action will also take place at the Spring Hill courts, with doubles play set for the Longview High School courts.
Ford was a coach and teacher at Spring Hill for 22 years before retiring in 2018. Under her direction, Spring Hill won several district titles, and in 2015 the team placed third at the UIL Class 4A State Tournament. That same year, she was honored as Texas Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year in Class 4A.
Ford died in January of 2020, and was inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame later that year.
LGSA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Girls Softball Association is open now through March 27. Registration is for girls ages 3-14, and play will begin on April 12.
Registration may be done through the league’s website: longviewtxgirlssoftball.com.