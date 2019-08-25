East Texas remains a hotbed for recruiting

They traverse coast-to-coast every year looking to fill their rosters with the nation’s premier talent and maybe find a diamond in the rough along the way.
When it comes to college recruiting, East Texas is a premier destination to do accomplish both of those takes year-in and year-out.
Henderson’s Caleb Medford, a 247Sports three-star recruit, knows why a trip through the Piney Woods is a must when college programs big and small are ready to strike it rich.
“They love East Texas,” Medford, a TCU wide receiver commit, said. “Every single coach that comes through says that.
“They know they’re going to get a good, hard-working kid. It doesn’t matter how big the school is because they know what they’re going to get – athletes that have great coaches and will be ready to go.”
Medford is among a deep recruiting class in 2020, one that includes prospects heading to the top programs in the country.
“East Texas has a lot of talent all over the place and we do every year,” John Tyler four-star cornerback/athlete Kitan Crawford said. “There is so much talent that it’s hard to keep up with.”
Crawford had a meteoric rise in his recruiting after seeing offers roll in – with more than 20 coming in a month span.
Crawford and Medford are just two recruits in a deep 2020 class in East Texas, a region that has produced top talent for decades and boasts names and hometowns that pepper NFL rosters.
“The 2020 recruiting cycle is definitely a strong one in East Texas,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. “In fact, the region has 13 players in the Texas top 100, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.
“The most players East Texas has put in the state top 100 of the 247Sports Composite since its unveiling in 2010 has been 11 (twice, 2012 and 2014). While rankings will be changed and tweaked throughout the remainder of the cycle, this 2020 class is in position to set a new bar in that regard.”
Staying at home, as far as playing college football in Texas, is a trend in the class. Like Medford and Crawford, who verbally committed to the University of Texas in June, a number of the top recruits aren’t going too far from home.
Longview quarterback Haynes King is committed to Texas A&M. Pine Tree’s JJ Sparkman is joining Lufkin wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk at Texas Tech. Tyler Lee’s Jamal Ligon is heading to the University of North Texas and Chapel Hill athlete Khalan Griffin is bound for Rice.
Even if a program in Texas is not the collegiate destination, the Lone Star State roots run deep. Such is the case for the Carthage duo of Kelvontay Dixon and Ty’Kiest Crawford, both four-star recruits, as well as Marshall wide receiver Savion Williams. All three are committed to the University of Arkansas where head coach Chad Morris and associate head coach Jeff Traylor have strong roots in Texas high school football.
Morris was a successful coach at Elysian Fields and other programs before heading to the college ranks. Traylor won three state titles at Gilmer.
“Arkansas just felt like home,” Williams said. “They treated me like family.
“I’ve known Coach Morris, he’s close to my family. He coached my uncle in high school at Elysian Fields.”
Medford had ties to the Horned Frogs as well. He grew up attending church with his primary recruiter and future position coach, Longview Lobo standout Malcolm Kelly, and will join former Henderson standout Lakendrick VanZandt in Fort Worth.
“It’s close to home, two hours from the house so my family gets to come watch me play,” he said. “I love Texas and I didn’t want to go too far. There’s no reason to leave the state. I mean, it’s Texas. This is where we’re from. This is our home.”
Just as deep as this class is, they’re a close group as well.
“East Texas easily has the best talent in Texas, in my opinion,” Griffin said. “There are so many schools and so many players around here that have the potential to be great at the next level.
“You can see with the recruiting in East Texas that if you’re going to be good, you’re going to be recognized. I think it’s pretty cool that all of these guys that I grew up with are being recruited.”
The dream and goal is college football, whether it’s Division I or not.
“Across East Texas, there are so many athletes and so many have Division I talent,” Gilmer’s Malik Williams, who has offers from Northwestern State and Lamar, among others, said. “That’s the dream, to go play college football, that is drives them. You can see it every time you step on the field.”
That’s the thing about East Texas – the ‘iron sharpens iron’ mentality, Malik Williams said, adding there are a number of players on the verge of breaking out and realizing that dream of getting the call for that first offer.
Added Malik Williams: “Every team out here makes you better and everyone is competing to be the best. You know what you’re going to get and you better be ready.”
College recruiting goes deeper than the action on the field as well. Academics plays a major role as well, making sure that a life after football is set.
“I’m looking for somewhere where I can get a good education as well,” Mineola’s Trevion Sneed, who has offers from SMU and Louisiana-Lafayette, said. “If football doesn’t work out, I know I’ll have something to fall back on.”
Griffin had offers from the likes of Cornell, Dartmouth and West Point. The Owls brought the complete package, he said.
“Rice felt like home and when I looked at the academic side, I couldn’t say no to that,” he said. “The academics, the athletics, being in Texas – it all just came together.”
Another trend in this class is that a number have already made their decisions heading into December’s National Signing Day. Now, it’s a matter of focusing on the 2019 season.
“I feel relieved but you can’t relax at all because it’s time to keep getting ready for the season,” King, who will help Longview defend its state title, said after drawing national headlines after committing to the Aggies. “It’s crunch time now.”
Added Ligon: “It’s really just like that burden is lifted, the whole recruiting process. I enjoyed it, but know that it’s over going into the season, I knew that I could just focus on doing my thing for my team.”
The process will continue for a number of East Texas’ elite, such as Lufkin’s Jerrin Thompson, who has offers from Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, among others as well as Athens’ Garrett Hayes, a four-star offensive tackle who has 32 offers to chose from when the time is right. Longview defensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch is mulling several offers, among them, SMU and Texas Tech.
While the recruiting is deep in East Texas, the passion and love for the game runs even deeper. From the biggest offers all the way down, they know that once the Friday night lights fire up, the stars, the rankings and the offer lists don’t matter much.
“We always bring that effort, attitude and toughness no matter what we do,” Medford said. “There are a lot of great players out there that are always willing and ready to work hard.
“I just feel like what ranking you are, any of that, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to come to play. There’s a reason it’s called ‘Beast Texas.’ There’s nothing like it.”