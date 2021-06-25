All-East Texas Baseball Team

All-East Texas Baseball Player of the Year Jeb Drewery of Hallsville, left; Coach of the Year Scott Mitchell of Hallsville, top right; and Newcomer of the Year Tucker Tittle of Harmony

Player of the Year

JEB DREWERY

Jeb Drewery

All-East Texas Player of the Year: Jeb Drewery, Hallsville

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: Drewery carved out a 13-3 record on the mound with a 2.27 earned run average, 112 strikeouts and 17 walks in 92.2 innings pitched. He went 6-0 during the postseason with a 1.43 ERA, 40 strikeouts and eight walks in 39.1 innings of work. Drewery finished his high school career with a 23-5 record, striking out 179 and walking 44 in three varsity seasons.

Coach of the Year

SCOTT MITCHELL

Scott Mitchell

All-East Texas Coach of the Year: Scott Mitchell, Hallsville

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: Mitchell led Hallsville to the UIL State Tournament for the second time in school history. The Bobcats finished 33-9 under Mitchell, who stepped down as the program’s head baseball coach after the state tournament and finished his career with a 529-227-1 record overall and a 512-197-1 record at Hallsville. The Bobcats defeated Huntsville (5-0, 4-1), Joshua (8-3, 0-1, 12-1), Marshall (5-0, 9-1), Lucas Lovejy (9-8, 5-2) and Frisco Wakeland (3-1, 7-1) to earn a berth in the state tournament. After knocking off Leander Rouse (4-2) in the state semifinals, Hallsville fell to Barbers Hill (2-1) in the Class 5A state title game.

Newcomer of the Year

TUCKER TITTLE

Tucker Tittle

All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year: Tucker Tittle, Harmony

Team: Harmony

By the numbers: Tittle, a freshman, went 8-0 on the mound for the Eagles with a 1.67 earned run average and 77 strikeouts in 67 innings. He reached double digits in strikeouts twice, fanning 10 in six innings against New Boston and 12 in five innings against Winona. Tittle played the outfield when he wasn’t pitching, and hit .340 with four doubles, 30 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

First Team

LANDON BOWDEN

  • Team: Hallsville
  • Position: Pitcher
  • By the numbers: 11-2, 1.04 ERA, 107 strikeouts, 43 walks in 80.2 innings

EASTON BALLARD

  • Team: Spring Hill
  • Position: Pitcher
  • By the numbers: 9-1, 1.50 ERA, 92 strikeouts, 31 BB in 65.1 innings pitched. Also hit .320 with six doubles, four triples, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored

ZACH CONDE

  • Team: Hawkins
  • Position: Pitcher
  • By the numbers: 10-2, 2 saves, 0.88 ERA, 109 strikeouts. Hit .432, one home run, nine doubles, seven triples, 43 RBI, 31 runs scored

MATT HOUSTON

  • Team: Hallsville
  • Position: Catcher
  • By the numbers: Hit .368, home run, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 31 RBI

CONNOR COX

  • Team: Longview
  • Position: First base
  • By the numbers: Hit .424, two home runs, nine doubles, four triples, 28 RBI, 28 runs scored

DYLAN CARRELL

  • Team: White Oak
  • Position: Second base
  • By the numbers: Hit .416, 10 doubles, one triple, 36 RBI, 4 SB

NOAH JUMPER

  • Team: Hallsville
  • Position: Third base
  • By the numbers: Hit .306, four doubles, 23 RBI, 29 BB, 7 HBP, 17 runs scored

JUSTIN BELTRAN

  • Team: Longview
  • Position: Shortstop
  • By the numbers: Hit .330, home run, seven doubles, one triple, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored

TRENTON BUSH

  • Team: Longview
  • Position: Outfield
  • By the numbers: Hit .413, home run, seven doubles, four triples, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored

DONOVAN ADKINS

  • Team: Kilgore
  • Position: Outfield
  • By the numbers: Hit .385, three home runs, four doubles, four triples, 15 RBI, 36 runs scored, 18 stolen bases, 20 BB

BRAYDEN WALKER

  • Team: Hallsville
  • Position: Outfield
  • By the numbers: Hit .372, nine doubles, one triple, 15 RBI, 26 BB, 40 stolen bases, 45 runs scored

TYLER LEE

  • Team: Hallsville
  • Position: Utility
  • By the numbers: Hit .404, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 36 RBI, 41 runs scored, 16 stolen bases

Second Team

GARRETT COTTON

  • Team: Marshall
  • Position: Pitcher
  • By the numbers: 6-6, 1.91 ERA, 90 strikeouts in 84 innings pitched

LANDYN GRANT

  • Team: Longview
  • Position: Pitcher
  • By the numbers: 6-2, 2 saves, 2.36 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched

EVAN PATTERSON

  • Team: Harmony
  • Position: Pitcher
  • By the numbers: 10-2, 1.67 ERA, 91 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. Hit .304, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored

ALEX GALYEAN

  • Team: Sabine
  • Position: Catcher
  • By the numbers: .449, 2 HR, nine doubles, one triple, 26 RBI, 40 runs scored. Had six passed balls and threw out eight attempting steal while also picking off four runners

HAYDEN KELEHAN

  • Team: Marshall
  • Position: First base
  • By the numbers: Hit .404, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, 15 BB, 15 HBP, 9 stolen bases

CADE PIPPEN

  • Team: Kilgore
  • Position: Second base
  • By the numbers: Hit .392 with five doubles, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, 17 walks, 3 sacs, 7 SB

COLBY DAVIDSON

  • Team: Beckville
  • Position: Third base
  • By the numbers: Hit .432, five home runs, 44 RBI, 12 doubles, 32 runs scored

DALTON MCELYEA

  • Team: Kilgore
  • Position: Shortstop
  • By the numbers: Hit .360, home run, seven doubles, three triples, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored

CHRIS ERVIN

  • Team: Kilgore
  • Position: Outfield
  • By the numbers: Hit .405, eight doubles, five triples, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored, 11 BB

COLIN MARTIN

  • Team: Spring Hill
  • Position: Outfield
  • By the numbers: Hit .354, four home runs, eight doubles, two triples, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored

JOHN LUTRELL

  • Team: New Diana
  • Position: Outfield
  • By the numbers: Hit .360, six doubles, 16 RBI, 26 runs scored

PAYTON MCBRIDE

  • Team: Sabine
  • Position: Utility
  • By the numbers: Pitched and also played catcher and shortstop. Hit .383, two home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 18 runs scored. Was 5-0 with a 3.03 ERA in 30 innings pitched. Caught 56 innings, throwing out four stealing and picking off two runners

Honorable Mention

Longview: Gabe Flores; Pine Tree: Keelan Turner; Spring Hill: Bryant King, Alex Brown, Ethan Foster, Brennan Ferguson, Marshall Lipsey, Jax Stovall; Hallsville: Kurt Wyman; Kilgore: Hunter Pipak; Harleton: Taber Childs, Drew Stafford, JoJo Clark; Sabine: Matt Huey, Jace Burns; Elysian Fields: Jackson Illingworth, Ryan Wilkerson, Noah Grubbs; Union Grove: Matthew Bower, Hunter Cannon, Carter Smith, Cannon Cowan, Aubrey Woodard, Tyler Barkley; White Oak: Gavyn Jones; Hawkins: Jeramy Torres; New Diana: Zachary Malone, Elliott Foreman, Jacob Newland, Darren Manes, Austin Kerns; Beckville: Tyler Bryan, Daxton Etheredge

