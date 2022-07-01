The News-Journal honors East Texas' best from the 2022 softball season. See our choices for top coach, player and newcomer — and see who earned first-team, second-team and honorable mention nods.
Player of the Year
PIPER MORTON
Team: West Rusk
By the numbers: After hitting .657 with six home runs and 21 RBI in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Morton hit .529 with nine home runs and 56 RBI as a sophomore in 2021 before punishing opposing pitching to the tune of a .643 average and a school-record 17 home runs this season. She added 11 doubles, four triples, 48 RBI, 67 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 23 attempts and drew 36 walks - 22 intentional and 12 straight during the playoffs after opening the postseason with a two-homer game. Behind the plate, she didn't make an error and threw out eight runners attempting to steal.
Coach of the Year
TISHA THOMPSON
Team: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: Thompson led the Lady Mustangs to a 29-6-1 record and a berth in the regional finals. Hughes Springs defeated Elysian Fields, Hooks, West Rusk and Prairiland in the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Mount Vernon in the regional finals. Along the way, Thompson picked up her 300th career coaching win, running her record to 322-89-3.
Newcomer of the Year
JOVI SPURLOCK
Team: Spring Hill
By the numbers: Spurlock hit .524 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored and was 28-28 on stolen base attempts. She led the team in batting average, tied for the team lead in home runs and was third in RBI, striking out just four times in 87 plate appearances while collecting hits in 21 of the 28 games she played. She finished with 12 multi-hit games, including a season-high of four hits three times. Spurlock also pitched and had a 6-2 record with 40 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.
First Team
REAGAN RIOS
Position: Pitcher
School: Longview
By the numbers: 17-10, 0.60 ERA, 305 strikeouts in 162 innings. Hit .340 with 20 RBI, 15 runs scored
LINDSAY DAVIS
Position: Pitcher
School: Troup
By the numbers: 21-5, 0.38 ERA, 329 strikeouts, 34 BB in 146.1 innings. Hit .378, 2 home runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 22 RBI
LILLY WADDELL
Position: Pitcher
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: 30-3, 0.90 ERA, 353 strikeouts, 41 BB, 162.1 innings with one perfect game and six no-hitters. Hit .438, 2 HR, 9 doubles, 37 RBI
HOPE MILES
Position: Pitcher
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 15-5, 3.58 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 49 BB in 110 innings. Hit .256 with 13 RBI
RIVER HULSEY
Position: Catcher
School: Longview
By the numbers: .409, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored. Threw out 19 of 43 attempting to steal. District Defensive MVP
CAYLEE MAYFIELD
Position: First Base
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: .500, 15 doubles, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored, 14-15 on stolen base attempts
SARA HOUSTON
Position: Second base
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .363, 2 home runs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored
JOCY SUAREZ
Position: Third base
School: Union Grove
By the numbers: .506, 8 home runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 36 RBI, 41 runs scored, 8 stolen bases. Signed with Kilgore College
KARMEN SEARCY
Position: Shortstop
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: .616, 4 home runs, 13 doubles, 8 triples, 47 RBI, 54 runs scored, 25 walks, 18 stolen bases
ELLA CROSS
Position: Outfield
School: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: .475, 4 triples, 6 doubles, 8 RBI, 27 stolen bases. No errors. District Offensive MVP
MALLORY PYLE
Position: Outfield
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .436, 12 home runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 38 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13-13 on stolen bases. Signed with ETBU
LILLIAN SCALIA
Position: Outfield
School: White Oak
By the numbers: .505, 4 home runs, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 29 RBI from the leadoff spot. Scored 32 runs, struck out once in 106 plate appearances and made no errors. District Defensive MVP. Signed with LeTourneau
GRACE PIPPIN
Position: Utility
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: Pitched and played SS. 10-2, 2.72 ERA, 79 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. Hit .470, 2 home runs, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored, 24 stolen bases
TIERRANI JOHNSON
Position: DP/DH/Flex
School: Marshall
By the numbers: .415, 2 home runs, 1 double, 5 triples, 9 RBI, 13 runs scored
Second Team
SARAH PHILLIPS
Position: Pitcher
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: 18-4, 1.41 ERA, 184 strikeouts
LARKIN DANIELS
Position: Pitcher
School: White Oak
By the numbers: 11-5, 2.08 ERA, 175 strikeouts, 20 BB, 90.2 innings. Hit .364, 2 home runs, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBI, 27 runs scored, 5 stolen bases
TRINITY HAWKINS
Position: Pitcher
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: 17-5, 2.53 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 107.2 innings. Hit .525, 8 home runs, 6 doubles, 6 triples, 30 RBI, 42 runs scored, 17 stolen bases
BETHANY GRANDGEORGE
Position: Pitcher
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 1.66 RA, 194 strikeouts in 113.2 innings. Hit. 615, 5 home runs, 19 doubles, 30 RBI and struck out one time all season
RILEY LOWERY
Position: Catcher
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: .441, 4 home runs, 13 doubles, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored
KAITLYN TILLMAN
Position: First base
School: Beckville
By the numbers: .569, 1 home run, 21 doubles, 35 RBI
TAETUM SMITH
Position: Second base
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: .508, 3 triples, 11 RBI, 31 runs scored
PRESLEY RICHARDSON
Position: Third base
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: .468, 6 home runs, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 43 RBI, 30 runs scored
MAGGIE TRUELOVE
Position: Shortstop
School: Marshall
By the numbers: .444, 7 home runs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 24 RBI, 33 runs scored
ELENA BAZAN
Position: Outfield
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: .519, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBI. No errors in 56 chances
TY'ESHA MOSELY
Position: Outfield
School: Henderson
By the numbers: .595, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 12 runs, 5 RBI
KIRSTEN WALLER
Position: Outfield
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: .430, 4 home runs, 22 RBI, 22 BB, 27-27 on stolen bases. No errors
MAKAYLA MENCHUE
Position: Utility
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .409, 7 home runs, 8 doubles, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored
MADISON JONES
Position: DP/DH/Flex
School: Longview
By the numbers: .402, 12 RBI
HONORABLE MENTION
PITCHER: Taylor Burkhart, Pine Tree; Kloee Carroll, Henderson; Thiona Moore, Kilgore; Addison Carpenter, Arp; Avery Glarborg, Gladewater; Maggie Pate, Hughes Springs; Callie Sparks, Sabine; Lainey Ledbetter, Union Grove; CATCHER: Melody Larkins, Gilmer; Eva Ray, Kilgore; Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove; FIRST BASE: Lauren Minatrea, Marshall; Jaryn Nelson, Hallsville; Maddy Griffin, Troup; Makenna Warren, Hawkins; SECOND BASE: Addison Davis, Henderson; Addison Walker, Gilmer; Abby Carpenter, Arp; Amber Cothran, West Rusk; Madison Heller, Hughes Springs; Alison Yohn, Union Grove; THIRD BASE: Bri Theus, Marshall; Chloe Ellis, Henderson; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Nawny Sifford, Kilgore; Taylor Gillispie, Troup; Kyla Horton, Arp; SHORTSTOP: Kammie Walker, Hallsville; Ashton Jones, Carthage; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill; Daytona Torrey, Pittsburg; Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; Kyrissa Camacho, Sabine; Lynli Dacus, Hawkins; Jolea Robertson, Union Grove; OUTFIELD: Kei Lister, Longview; Adisyn Chism, Spring Hill; Jada Dennis, Kilgore; Elyssia Lemelle, Pittsburg; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Cali Freeman, Hughes Springs; Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Jacee Short, Hughes Springs; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Gracie Winn, Union Grove; UTILITY: Jordan Batchelor, Mount Pleasant; Caitlyn Ellenburg, Marshall; Reagan Fleet, Longview; Conlee Zachry, Mount Pleasant; Cailey Brown, Kilgore; Jaci Taylor, Henderson; Morgan Benge, White Oak; Bailey Blanton, Troup; Carlie Buckner, West Rusk