All-ET Softball

From left, Tisha Thompson of Hughes Springs was named Coach of the Year; Piper Morgan of West Rusk was named Player of the Year and Jovi Spurlock of Spring Hill was named Newcomer of the Year in the 2022 All-East Texas Softball Team.

The News-Journal honors East Texas' best from the 2022 softball season. See our choices for top coach, player and newcomer — and see who earned first-team, second-team and honorable mention nods.

Player of the Year

PIPER MORTON

West Rusk vs Hughes Springs
West Rusk's Piper Morton, on Saturday May 14, 2022, during their 3A regional quarterfinal playoff game with Hughes Springs in Hallsville's Ladycat Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

Team: West Rusk

By the numbers: After hitting .657 with six home runs and 21 RBI in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Morton hit .529 with nine home runs and 56 RBI as a sophomore in 2021 before punishing opposing pitching to the tune of a .643 average and a school-record 17 home runs this season. She added 11 doubles, four triples, 48 RBI, 67 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 23 attempts and drew 36 walks - 22 intentional and 12 straight during the playoffs after opening the postseason with a two-homer game. Behind the plate, she didn't make an error and threw out eight runners attempting to steal. 

Coach of the Year

TISHA THOMPSON

West Rusk vs Hughes Springs
Hughes Springs' coach Tisha Thompson gives instruction to her team, on Saturday May 14, 2022, during their 3A regional quarterfinal playoff game with West Rusk in Hallsville's Ladycat Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

Team: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: Thompson led the Lady Mustangs to a 29-6-1 record and a berth in the regional finals. Hughes Springs defeated Elysian Fields, Hooks, West Rusk and Prairiland in the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Mount Vernon in the regional finals. Along the way, Thompson picked up her 300th career coaching win, running her record to 322-89-3.

Newcomer of the Year

JOVI SPURLOCK

Kilgore vs Spring Hill
Spring Hill's Jovi Spurlock runs to first, on Tuesday April 5, 2022, during their game with Kilgore at Lady Panther Field. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

Team: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Spurlock hit .524 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored and was 28-28 on stolen base attempts. She led the team in batting average, tied for the team lead in home runs and was third in RBI, striking out just four times in 87 plate appearances while collecting hits in 21 of the 28 games she played. She finished with 12 multi-hit games, including a season-high of four hits three times. Spurlock also pitched and had a 6-2 record with 40 strikeouts in 62.2 innings. 

First Team

REAGAN RIOS

Position: Pitcher

School: Longview

By the numbers: 17-10, 0.60 ERA, 305 strikeouts in 162 innings. Hit .340 with 20 RBI, 15 runs scored

LINDSAY DAVIS

Position: Pitcher

School: Troup

By the numbers: 21-5, 0.38 ERA, 329 strikeouts, 34 BB in 146.1 innings. Hit .378, 2 home runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 22 RBI

LILLY WADDELL

Position: Pitcher

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: 30-3, 0.90 ERA, 353 strikeouts, 41 BB, 162.1 innings with one perfect game and six no-hitters. Hit .438, 2 HR, 9 doubles, 37 RBI

HOPE MILES

Position: Pitcher

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 15-5, 3.58 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 49 BB in 110 innings. Hit .256 with 13 RBI

RIVER HULSEY

Position: Catcher

School: Longview

By the numbers: .409, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored. Threw out 19 of 43 attempting to steal. District Defensive MVP

CAYLEE MAYFIELD

Position: First Base

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: .500, 15 doubles, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored, 14-15 on stolen base attempts

SARA HOUSTON

Position: Second base

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: .363, 2 home runs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored

JOCY SUAREZ

Position: Third base

School: Union Grove

By the numbers: .506, 8 home runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 36 RBI, 41 runs scored, 8 stolen bases. Signed with Kilgore College

KARMEN SEARCY

Position: Shortstop

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: .616, 4 home runs, 13 doubles, 8 triples, 47 RBI, 54 runs scored, 25 walks, 18 stolen bases

ELLA CROSS

Position: Outfield

School: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: .475, 4 triples, 6 doubles, 8 RBI, 27 stolen bases. No errors. District Offensive MVP

MALLORY PYLE

Position: Outfield

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: .436, 12 home runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 38 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13-13 on stolen bases. Signed with ETBU

LILLIAN SCALIA

Position: Outfield

School: White Oak

By the numbers: .505, 4 home runs, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 29 RBI from the leadoff spot. Scored 32 runs, struck out once in 106 plate appearances and made no errors. District Defensive MVP. Signed with LeTourneau

GRACE PIPPIN

Position: Utility

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: Pitched and played SS. 10-2, 2.72 ERA, 79 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. Hit .470, 2 home runs, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored, 24 stolen bases

TIERRANI JOHNSON

Position: DP/DH/Flex

School: Marshall

By the numbers: .415, 2 home runs, 1 double, 5 triples, 9 RBI, 13 runs scored

Second Team

SARAH PHILLIPS

Position: Pitcher

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: 18-4, 1.41 ERA, 184 strikeouts

LARKIN DANIELS

Position: Pitcher

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 11-5, 2.08 ERA, 175 strikeouts, 20 BB, 90.2 innings. Hit .364, 2 home runs, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBI, 27 runs scored, 5 stolen bases

TRINITY HAWKINS

Position: Pitcher

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 17-5, 2.53 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 107.2 innings. Hit .525, 8 home runs, 6 doubles, 6 triples, 30 RBI, 42 runs scored, 17 stolen bases

BETHANY GRANDGEORGE

Position: Pitcher

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 1.66 RA, 194 strikeouts in 113.2 innings. Hit. 615, 5 home runs, 19 doubles, 30 RBI and struck out one time all season

RILEY LOWERY

Position: Catcher

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: .441, 4 home runs, 13 doubles, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored

KAITLYN TILLMAN

Position: First base

School: Beckville

By the numbers: .569, 1 home run, 21 doubles, 35 RBI

TAETUM SMITH

Position: Second base

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: .508, 3 triples, 11 RBI, 31 runs scored

PRESLEY RICHARDSON

Position: Third base

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: .468, 6 home runs, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 43 RBI, 30 runs scored

MAGGIE TRUELOVE

Position: Shortstop

School: Marshall

By the numbers: .444, 7 home runs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 24 RBI, 33 runs scored

ELENA BAZAN

Position: Outfield

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: .519, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBI. No errors in 56 chances

TY'ESHA MOSELY

Position: Outfield

School: Henderson

By the numbers: .595, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 12 runs, 5 RBI

KIRSTEN WALLER

Position: Outfield

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: .430, 4 home runs, 22 RBI, 22 BB, 27-27 on stolen bases. No errors

MAKAYLA MENCHUE

Position: Utility

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: .409, 7 home runs, 8 doubles, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored

MADISON JONES

Position: DP/DH/Flex

School: Longview

By the numbers: .402, 12 RBI

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHER: Taylor Burkhart, Pine Tree; Kloee Carroll, Henderson; Thiona Moore, Kilgore; Addison Carpenter, Arp; Avery Glarborg, Gladewater; Maggie Pate, Hughes Springs; Callie Sparks, Sabine; Lainey Ledbetter, Union Grove; CATCHER: Melody Larkins, Gilmer; Eva Ray, Kilgore; Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Katelyn Vaughn, Union Grove; FIRST BASE: Lauren Minatrea, Marshall; Jaryn Nelson, Hallsville; Maddy Griffin, Troup; Makenna Warren, Hawkins; SECOND BASE: Addison Davis, Henderson; Addison Walker, Gilmer; Abby Carpenter, Arp; Amber Cothran, West Rusk; Madison Heller, Hughes Springs; Alison Yohn, Union Grove; THIRD BASE: Bri Theus, Marshall; Chloe Ellis, Henderson; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Nawny Sifford, Kilgore; Taylor Gillispie, Troup; Kyla Horton, Arp; SHORTSTOP: Kammie Walker, Hallsville; Ashton Jones, Carthage; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill; Daytona Torrey, Pittsburg; Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; Kyrissa Camacho, Sabine; Lynli Dacus, Hawkins; Jolea Robertson, Union Grove; OUTFIELD: Kei Lister, Longview; Adisyn Chism, Spring Hill; Jada Dennis, Kilgore; Elyssia Lemelle, Pittsburg; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Cali Freeman, Hughes Springs; Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Jacee Short, Hughes Springs; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Gracie Winn, Union Grove; UTILITY: Jordan Batchelor, Mount Pleasant; Caitlyn Ellenburg, Marshall; Reagan Fleet, Longview; Conlee Zachry, Mount Pleasant; Cailey Brown, Kilgore; Jaci Taylor, Henderson; Morgan Benge, White Oak; Bailey Blanton, Troup; Carlie Buckner, West Rusk

