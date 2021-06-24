Player of the Year
MADDIE MELTON
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: Melton went 21-5 inside the pitcher’s circle for the Ladycats, finishing with a 1.18 earned run average, one save, 174 strikeouts and 42 walks in 160 innings pitched. She also hit .450 with 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 51 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight stolen bases. In the playoffs, Melton was 9-1 with 53 strikeouts and 19 walks.
Coach of the Year
KAYLA WHATLEY
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: Whatley, a Hallsville graduate, led the Ladycats to a 32-7 record and to the UIL State Softball Tournament for the third time in school history. The Ladycats went 9-1 in the playoffs, defeating Jacksonville (6-1), Red Oak (18-0, 22-0), Royse City (3-2, 5-4), Rock Hill (5-0, 10-4) and Lucas Lovejoy (3-1, 17-4) to reach the Final Four before losing to eventual state champion Barbers Hill (6-0) in the state semifinals. Whatley is 121-40-2 in her coaching career
Newcomer of the Year
LARKIN DANIELS
Team: White Oak
By the numbers: Daniels had a 10-2 record inside the circle for the Ladynecks with a 0.48 earned run average, 106 strikeouts and 17 walks in 58 innings pitched. She reached double digits in strikeouts four times, punching out 11 in five innings against Daingerfield, 14 in eight innings against Ore City, 12 in six innings against Sabine and 16 in seven innings against Elysian Fields. Daniels also hit .378 with eight doubles and 19 RBI
First Team
SAM SCHOTT
- Team: Spring Hill
- Position: Pitcher
- By the numbers: 15-8, 3.31 ERA, 194 strikeouts in 137.1 IP. Also hit .507 with 9 home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, 34 BI, 32 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts
SARAH PHILLIPS
- Team: Gilmer
- Position: Pitcher
- By the numbers: Recorded 21 wins with a 1.50 ERA, 198 strikeouts and seven shutouts
LILLY WADDELL
- Team: West Rusk
- Position: Pitcher
- By the numbers: 22-5, 0.79 ERA, 267 strikeouts, 25 walks in 158 innings. Also hit .386 with seven doubles, 30 RBI and 14 runs scored
PIPER MORTON
- Team: West Rusk
- Position: Catcher
- By the numbers: Hit .529 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 36 RBI, 43 runs scored and 56 stolen bases in 57 attempts
KELSI WINGO
- Team: White Oak
- Position: First base
- By the numbers: Hit .337 with 10 doubles, a triple, one home run and 25 RBI. Made just two errors, and started four double plays
LEXI BARR
- Team: Beckville
- Position: Second base
- By the numbers: Hit .476 with eight home runs, three triples, four doubles, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and a .542 OB percentage
ADRIANA VENCES
- Team: Marshall
- Position: Third base
- By the numbers: Hit .508 with seven home runs, eight doubles, three triples, 35 RBI and 15 runs scored
CARSON ZACHRY
- Team: Mount Pleasant
- Position: Shortstop
- By the numbers: Hit .525 with four home runs, 22 doubles, 34 RBI, 22 walks and five stolen bases. Named district’s defensive MVP
JALISSA ALVAREZ
- Team: Mount Pleasant
- Position: Outfield
- By the numbers: Hit .398 with four home runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 34 RBI and 16 walks
DANYELLE MOLINA
- Team: Hallsville
- Position: Outfield
- By the numbers: Hit .417 with two home runs, two doubles, three triples, 18 RBI, 43 runs scored and 18 stolen bases
EMMA MCKINNEY
- Team: Hughes Springs
- Position: Outfield
- By the numbers: Hit .516 with two home runs, five doubles, six triples, 28 RBI, 56 runs scored and 23 stolen bases
MARY FRANCES ELLIS
- Team: Elysian Fields
- Position: Utility
- By the numbers: Hit .609 with four doubles, three triples, nine RBI, 52 stolen bases, 42 runs scored and just six strikeouts in 87 at bats. Played SS and pitched, and was 4-3 with a 2.10 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43.1 innings
Second Team
REAGAN RIOS
- Team: Longview
- Position: Pitcher
- By the numbers: Went 4-6 with a 1.21 ERA, 125 strikeouts and 24 walks in 57.2 innings pitched. Also hit .273 with a homerun, five doubles, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored
MORGAN BENGE
- Team: White Oak
- Position: Pitcher
- By the numbers: Went 9-0 with a save, a 0.54 ERA, 133 strikeouts and 12 walks in 77.1 innings pitched. Also hit .267 with 16 RBI
ANALESE CANO
- Team: Harmony
- Position: Pitcher
- By the numbers: Went 14-3 with a 1.40 ERA, 108 strikeouts and 19 walks in 110 innings pitched. Hit .483 with four home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 29 RBI and 14 runs scored
SARA HOUSTON
- Team: Hallsville
- Position: Catcher
- By the numbers: Hit .460 with a home run, 16 doubles, three triples, 28 RBI and 23 runs scored
DELAYNIE NASH
- Team: Harmony
- Position: First base
- By the numbers: Hit .365 with two home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBI and 22 runs scored
EMMA PURCELL
- Team: White Oak
- Position: Second base
- By the numbers: Hit .391 with six doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and four stolen bases. Turned four double plays
SYDNEY CHAMBERLAIN
- Team: Union Grove
- Position: Third base
- By the numbers: Hit .483 with 13 doubles, a ripple, 19 RBI, 60 runs scored and 17 stolen bases
KARMEN SEARCY
- Team: Hughes Springs
- Position: Shortstop
- By the numbers: Hit .506 with two home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 37 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 stolen bases
JAYCIE VILLANUEVA
- Team: Kilgore
- Position: Outfield
- By the numbers: Hit. 371 with a home run, four doubles, five triples, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored
LILLIAN SCALIA
- Team: White Oak
- Position: Outfield
- By the numbers: Hit .407 with a home run, nine doubles, 24 RBI and three stolen bases
JOCY SAUREZ
- Team: Union Gove
- Position: Outfield
- By the numbers: Hit .522 with 14 doubles, four triples, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored and 20 stolen bases
KATELYN VAUGHN
- Team: Union Grove
- Position: Utility
- By the numbers: Hit .467 with eight doubles, six triples, 49 RBI, 24 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. Was also 10-2 as a pitcher with 75 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched
HONORABLE MENTION
Kilgore: Alyssa Whitington, Jada Dennis, Cailey Brown, Genna Cavanaugh, Bailey Hedges, Haylee Brown; Carthage: Natalie Dinnerville, Ashton Jones; Sabine: Callie Sparks, Makenzie Cook; Elysian Fields: Kailyn Clynch, Christen Smith, Corrisa McPhail; Marshall: Margaret Truelove; Hallsville: Kammie Walker, Anahi Ramirez; Ore City: Anna Green, Emily Hoosie; Hughes Springs: Maggie Pate, Grace Pippin, Riley Lowery, Shea Nelson, Karmen Searcy, Cali Freeman, Jacee Short; Mount Pleasant: Conlee Zachry; Harmony: Kinzee Settles, Grace Kalenak, Madi Rhame; Union Grove: Lainey Ledbetter, Mia Rust; Gilmer: Reese Couture, Ryleigh Larkins, Kirsten Waller, Karlye Johnston; West Rusk: Amber Cothran, Natalie Christy; White Oak: Lexi Dodson, Renee O’Kelley