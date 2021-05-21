2021 East Texas Coaches Association Combine
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'See ya later': 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson
- East Texas high school graduate profiles: Pine Tree senior overcomes loss, illness in family
- Warrant: Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man after argument over $35
- One Sheep Coffee & Tea to mark grand opening with outdoor event
- Longview woman jailed in fatal shooting during 'argument that turned physical'
- Hidden, violent past: Projects tell story of Longview area's history of racial violence
- Police: Human remains found behind Longview motel
- Gilmer man, 20, killed in one-vehicle crash in Upshur County
- Shreveport man arrested after hours-long standoff on I-20 in Harrison County
- Missing 13-year-old girl out of White Oak found in Upshur County