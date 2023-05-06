COACH OF THE YEAR

SAM WEAVER

School: Longview

By the numbers: Weaver, in his first season at Longview, took over a program that finished 15-14 the previous season and led the Lobos to a 26-8 finish (8-6 in district). Longview opened with nine straight wins and won 13 of its first 14 games, defeating Nacogdoches (52-34) and Crandall (48-40) in the playoffs before falling to Lancaster (52-42) in the regional quarterfinals. It was Longview's first regional quarterfinal appearance since the 1996-1997 season.

MVP

ZAC JACYNO

School: White Oak

By the numbers: Jacyno averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. His 624 points was fourth in school history and 29 points shy of the school record, and he scored 40% of his team's points and had one-third of his team's rebounds and 65% of his team's blocked shots. He earned district MVP honors, as well as being named to the TABC All-State Team.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

ROBERT BLANDBURG

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Blandburg was named the District 15-5A Defensive Player of the Year, finishing the season averaging 10.7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game. He scored in double figures 21 times in 33 games, including 11 double-doubles (points and rebounds).

FIRST TEAM

JACORIE BRADLEY

Team: Tatum

By the numbers: 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 steals. District MVP

DEALYN EVANS

Team: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 17 points, 8 rebounds,1.5 assists

PAYTON CHISM

Team: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.1 steals. District Co-MVP

ANTHON MCDERMOTT

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2 steals

J'KOBY WILLIAMS

Team: Beckville

By the numbers: 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals per game

SECOND TEAM

K.J. ROSS

Team: Jefferson

By the numbers: 18.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.8 steals

KYNDAL MITCHELL

Team: Longview

By the numbers: 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.0 steals

KELCEY MORRIS

Team: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 steals. District Co-MVP

J'KELVIN SMITH

Team: Beckville

By the numbers: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists per game

DUSTIN YELVERTON

Team: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals

THIRD TEAM

JOHN BROGAN

Team: St. Mary's

By the numbers: 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 steals, 6.1 assists. District MVP

LUKE CHEATHAM

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: 14.8 points, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals

DEREK HOLLMAN

Team: Hawkins

By the numbers: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks. District MVP

CAMERON SPENCER

Team: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 15.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.2 steals

CAYDEN TATUM

Team: Tatum

By the numbers: 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals. District Defensive MVP

HONORABLE MENTION

Peyton Bassett, Spring Hill; Jack Beckett, Spring Hill; Jordan Chambers, Tatum; Boston Conner, Hawkins; Jayden Edwards, Overton; Luke Elder, Jefferson; Brayden Givens, Hawkins; Jacob Graham, Pittsburg; Peco Hamilton, Gilmer; Chris Head, Longview; Elijah Lloyd, Tatum; Nathan McIntyre, Avinger; Hudson McNatt, Sabine; Luke Sigler, Tatum; Colt Sparks, Sabine; Bryce Still, Overton; Reggie Webster, Mount Pleasant; Marshall White, Hawkins; Cooper Whiteus, Tatum; Kai Price, Mount Pleasant; Carter Chism, Mount Pleasant; Evan Hodge, St. Mary's; Taylor Darnell, St. Mary's.