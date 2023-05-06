COACH OF THE YEAR
SAM WEAVER
School: Longview
By the numbers: Weaver, in his first season at Longview, took over a program that finished 15-14 the previous season and led the Lobos to a 26-8 finish (8-6 in district). Longview opened with nine straight wins and won 13 of its first 14 games, defeating Nacogdoches (52-34) and Crandall (48-40) in the playoffs before falling to Lancaster (52-42) in the regional quarterfinals. It was Longview's first regional quarterfinal appearance since the 1996-1997 season.
MVP
ZAC JACYNO
School: White Oak
By the numbers: Jacyno averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. His 624 points was fourth in school history and 29 points shy of the school record, and he scored 40% of his team's points and had one-third of his team's rebounds and 65% of his team's blocked shots. He earned district MVP honors, as well as being named to the TABC All-State Team.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
ROBERT BLANDBURG
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Blandburg was named the District 15-5A Defensive Player of the Year, finishing the season averaging 10.7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game. He scored in double figures 21 times in 33 games, including 11 double-doubles (points and rebounds).
FIRST TEAM
JACORIE BRADLEY
Team: Tatum
By the numbers: 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 steals. District MVP
DEALYN EVANS
Team: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 17 points, 8 rebounds,1.5 assists
PAYTON CHISM
Team: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.1 steals. District Co-MVP
ANTHON MCDERMOTT
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2 steals
J'KOBY WILLIAMS
Team: Beckville
By the numbers: 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals per game
SECOND TEAM
K.J. ROSS
Team: Jefferson
By the numbers: 18.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.8 steals
KYNDAL MITCHELL
Team: Longview
By the numbers: 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.0 steals
KELCEY MORRIS
Team: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 steals. District Co-MVP
J'KELVIN SMITH
Team: Beckville
By the numbers: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists per game
DUSTIN YELVERTON
Team: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals
THIRD TEAM
JOHN BROGAN
Team: St. Mary's
By the numbers: 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 steals, 6.1 assists. District MVP
LUKE CHEATHAM
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: 14.8 points, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals
DEREK HOLLMAN
Team: Hawkins
By the numbers: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks. District MVP
CAMERON SPENCER
Team: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 15.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.2 steals
CAYDEN TATUM
Team: Tatum
By the numbers: 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals. District Defensive MVP
HONORABLE MENTION
Peyton Bassett, Spring Hill; Jack Beckett, Spring Hill; Jordan Chambers, Tatum; Boston Conner, Hawkins; Jayden Edwards, Overton; Luke Elder, Jefferson; Brayden Givens, Hawkins; Jacob Graham, Pittsburg; Peco Hamilton, Gilmer; Chris Head, Longview; Elijah Lloyd, Tatum; Nathan McIntyre, Avinger; Hudson McNatt, Sabine; Luke Sigler, Tatum; Colt Sparks, Sabine; Bryce Still, Overton; Reggie Webster, Mount Pleasant; Marshall White, Hawkins; Cooper Whiteus, Tatum; Kai Price, Mount Pleasant; Carter Chism, Mount Pleasant; Evan Hodge, St. Mary's; Taylor Darnell, St. Mary's.