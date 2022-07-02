All East Texas Baseball Team

From left, the News-Journal named Carthage coach Jason Causey Coach of the Year, Spring Hill's Easton Ballard as Player of the Year and Spring Hill's Josiah Mackey as Newcomer of the Year in its 2022 All East Texas Baseball Team. 

Player of the Year

EASTON BALLARD

Spring HIll vs. Pittsburg
Buy Now

Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard delivers a pitch during a May 6 game against Pittsburg. Ballard, who helped lead the Panthers to the regional finals, was a unanimous selection as MVP in District 16-4A.

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Ballard capped a spectacular career by going 14-1 on the mound with a 1.06 earned run average, 133 strikeouts and 23 walks in 91.2 innings to help lead the Panthers to the regional finals. Ballard, who went 26-2 for Spring Hill as a varsity pitcher, had four double-digit strikeout games (16, 14, 11 and 10) and fanned nine batters in three other games. He also hit .298 with seven doubles, three triples and 33 RBI.

Coach of the Year

JASON CAUSEY

causeymug.jpg

Jason Causey

Team: Carthage

By the numbers: After finishing 15-15 in 2021, the Bulldogs started the 2022 season with a 1-5-1 record before turning things around in a big way. The Bulldogs went 8-1-1 and later closed out the regular season with seven straight wins before sweeping Robinson and Giddings in the playoffs, taking two of three from district rival Hudson and sweeping Bellville to reach the regional finals. The season ended with a pair of 3-2 losses to China Spring.

Newcomer of the Year

JOSIAH MACKEY

josiahmackey.jpg

Josiah Mackey

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Mackey played in all 38 Spring Hill games this season, hitting .375 with 10 doubles, a triple and 32 RBI. He hit safely in 11 of the team's first 12 games and had hits in 29 of 38 games overall, collecting multiple hits 15 times. He also threw out 11 runners attempting to steal.

First Team

CONNOR SMELTZER

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Spring Hill
  • By the numbers: 11-1, 1.06 ERA, 85 strikeouts, 34 BB, 65.1 innings

CARSON BLAKELEY

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Hallsville
  • By the numbers: 9-2, 2.11 ERA, 85 strikeouts, 35 BB, 63 innings. Hit .310 with 9 RBI

BRAEDEN WADE

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Carthage
  • By the numbers: 8-2, 2.01 ERA, 60 strikeouts in 62.2 innings

LANDON ANDERSON

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: White Oak
  • By the numbers: 9-1, 0.88 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 23 BB in 63.2 innings. Hit .420, 2 home runs, 8 doubles, 35 RBI, 19 runs scored

MATT HOUSTON

  • Position: Catcher
  • School: Hallsville
  • By the numbers: .436, 4 home runs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 31 RBI, 15 runs scored. Threw out 14 attempting to steal and picked of one runner

FIRST BASE

  • Position: Connor Cox
  • School: Longview
  • By the numbers: .410, 4 home runs, 2 triples, 13 doubles, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored

NOAH PADDIE

  • Position: Second base
  • School: Carthage
  • By the numbers: .358, 2 home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI, 36 runs scored, 17 BB, 28 stolen bases

CONNOR CUFF

  • Position: Shortstop
  • School: Carthage
  • By the numbers: .402, 14 doubles, six triples, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored, 20 BB, 19 stolen bases

JASE GREENSLATE

  • Position: Third base
  • School: Elysian Fields
  • By the numbers: .377, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored, 6 stolen bases

GABE FLORES

  • Position: Outfield
  • School: Longview
  • By the numbers: .372, 2 home runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBI, 11 B, 17 runs scored

MARSHALL LIPSEY

  • Position: Outfield
  • School: Spring Hill
  • By the numbers: .471, 2 home runs, 13 doubles, 7 triples, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored, 22 BB, 29 stolen bases

TABER CHILDS

  • Position: Outfield
  • School: Harleton
  • By the numbers: .507, 3 home runs, 10 doubles, 25 RBI, 13-13 SB, 20 runs scored

JAVARIAN ROQUEMORE

  • Position: Utility
  • School: Carthage
  • By the numbers: 6-2, 1.70 ERA, 71 strikeouts in 57.1 innings; Hit .304, 2 home runs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 stolen bases

CLAYTON KEITH

  • Position: Designated Hitter
  • School: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: .358, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, 25 runs scored, 10 HBP, 16 BB

Second Team

TUCKER TITTLE

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Harmony
  • By the numbers: 9-4, 1 save, 1.26 ERA, 128 strikeouts

REESE MILAM

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Tatum
  • By the numbers: 5-4, 0.93 ERA, 85 strikeouts, 15 BB, 60 innings; Hit. 325, 1 home run, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 12 RBI

LANDON BOWDEN

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Hallsville
  • By the numbers: 7-3, 0.81 ERA, 115 strikeouts, 42 BB, 69 innings

JACE BURNS

  • Position: Pitcher
  • School: Sabine
  • By the numbers: 9-1, 1.75 ERA, 88 strikeouts, 64 innings. Hit .323, 7 home runs, 5 doubles, 6 triples, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored, 10 SB

CARTER SMITH

  • Position: Catcher
  • School: Union Grove
  • By the numbers: .521, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, 7 stolen bases

KELLER THOMPSON

  • Position: First base
  • School: Mount Pleasant
  • By the numbers: .524, 5 home runs, 12 doubles, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored, 7 stolen bases

BREYDEN WHITE

  • Position: Second base
  • School: White Oak
  • By the numbers: .364, 6 doubles, 17 RBI, 7 SB, 21 runs scored

WILL JACKSON

  • Position: Shortstop
  • School: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: .441, 6 home runs, 26 doubles, 5 triples, 28 RBI, 42 runs scored

AUSTIN KERNS

  • Position: Third base
  • School: New Diana
  • By the numbers: .338, 1 home run, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored

LOGAN JONES

  • Position: Outfield
  • School: Hallsville
  • By the numbers: .436, 1 home run, 8 doubles, 29 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12-12 SB

CHRIS ERVIN

  • Position: Outfield
  • School: Kilgore
  • By the numbers: .380, 2 doubles, 4 triples, 7 RBI, 14 runs scored, 4 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances

TAYLOR TATUM

  • Position: Outfield
  • School: Longview
  • By the numbers: .333, 2 home runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 SB

JASON SILVEY

  • Position: Utility
  • School: Kilgore
  • By the numbers: Played OF, 3B, SS and 2B. Hit. 389, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 18 RBI, 36 runs scored

Honorable Mention

PITCHER: Max Gidden, Pine Tree; John Cummings, Pittsburg; Heath LaFleur, Kilgore; Dylan Abernathy, New Diana; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk; Matt Huey, Sabine; Bryant Mason, West Rusk; Blake Merritt, Elysian fields; Zachry Moore, Hughes Springs; Tyler Puckett, White Oak; Landen Tovar, Tatum; Will Young, Harmony; Hunter Cannon, Union Grove; CATCHER: Dalton Hall, Pittsburg; Todd Register, Carthage; Alex Galyean, Sabine; Xander Mason, West Rusk; Jacob Newland, New Diana; Riley Patterson, Harmony; FIRST BASE: Jaxson Ramsey, Pittsburg; Colby Wilkerson, Kilgore; Chase Brown, Hughes Springs; Jaxon Farquhar, West Rusk; Gavyn Jones, White Oak; SECOND BASE: Cole Jackson, West Rusk; Bryce Ratley, Hughes Springs; SHORTSTOP: Sawyer Dunagan, Hallsville; Alton Gatson, Longview; Ethan Adkisson, New Diana; Aiden Anthony, Tatum; David Hutson, Elysian Fields; Boston Seahorn, Harmony; Tyler Barkley, Union Grove; THIRD BASE: Tate Truman, Kilgore; Mason Whiddon, Tatum; OUTFIELD: Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg; Pat Boyd, Hughes Springs; Trapper Golden, Hughes Springs; Carter Patterson, Sabine; Trenton Pemberton, Hughes Springs; Cooper Vestal, Union Grove; UTILITY: Collin Estes, Pine Tree; Caden Richardson, Sabine; Ryan Vaughan, Hughes Springs

Recommended for You