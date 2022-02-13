LongviewMascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Trevor Murphy
2021 Record: 7-11
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Key returning players: Reagan Rios … River Hulsey … Kei’Adriah Lister … Reagan Fleet … Madison Jones
Newcomers to watch: Betsy Martinez … Bailey Quinn
Looks good: “This offseason has been a really good one leading up to the 2022 season. The youth from last year has now evolved into veteran leadership, and they are eager to prove themselves.” — Murphy
Needs work: “Due to last year’s freeze, our preseason was cut extremely short, so this year we need as much preseason game experience as possible.” — Murphy
Did you know: The Lady Lobos will play on a turf field at home this season for the first time in program history
Pine TreeMascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Luther Kirkpatrick
2021 Record: 0-12 (district play)
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Dalah Montgomery … Rylie Medford … Mariyah Furay … Abigail Grimaldo … Gracie Rust … Aaniyah Clark … Raquel Ramirez
Newcomers to watch: Elena Bazan
Looks good: “The girls are working hard at improving every day, and 30 girls are out. We are having competition every day for starting spots.” — Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “We have to get better at the plate.” — Kirkpatrick
Did you know: This season is the 25th anniversary of softball at Pine Tree
Spring HillMascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Marty Mayfield
2021 Record: 18-8
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen … Adisyn Chism … Halee Bray … Eden Gossett … Victoria Bradshaw … Carolann Bowles
Newcomers to watch: Kyndall Witt … Khloe Saxon … Jovi Spurlock … Halle Mayfield … Mattye Moore
Looks good: “We will be able to hit the ball and make the routine plays.” — Mayfield
Needs work: “Pitching has to get better. Losing Sam Schott is hard to replace, and it’s our biggest need to improve.” — Mayfield
Did you know: Spring Hill earned a playoff spot a year ago and fell in the opening round to Gilmer
HallsvilleMascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
2021 Record: 27-7-1
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Mallory Pyle … Kammie Walker … Danyelle Molina … Jaryn Nelson … Lily Soto … Sara Houston
Newcomers to watch: Hope Miles … Miley Stovall
Looks good: “This team lost some key players, but we have a lot returning. I am confident in the leadership of these seniors who have a vision of what our goals are as a team.” — Whatley
Needs work: “Pitching and hitting. You always need to work on those.” — Whatley
Did you know: Hallsville reached the state semifinals a year ago … Both Hallsville assistant coaches, Allison Strickland (McKinney) and Sarah Suggs (Hendrix) played on Hallsville’s 2001 state tournament team and both were named to the All-Tournament Team
MarshallMascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Amber Williams
2021 Record: 12-11
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: Maggie Truelove (.516, 7 SB) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (.457, 13 SB) … Wendy Esquivel (.314) … Wendy De La Paz (.306)
Newcomers to watch: Tierranni Johnson … Lauren Minatrea … Briana Theus
Looks good: “The team is really buying into the process of program building and wanting to learn the game and improve.” — Williams
Needs work: “We are still working on perfecting the little things and making all plays intentionally and with a purpose.” — Williams
Did you know: This is Marshall’s 26th softball season
Mount PleasantMascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Jeremy Tarrant
2021 Record: 21-11
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Key returning players: Jordyn Hargrave (.355, 8 doubles, 17 RBI) … Paris Beard (.387, 14 RBI, 9 SB) … Conlee Zachry (.348, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 16 RBI; 7-3, 3.04 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 53 IP) … Ella Cross (.348, 38 runs, 4 triples, 2 HR, 21 RBI) … Morgan Hill (.318, 6 doubles, 23 RBI) … Amariya Miller (.341, 8 doubles, HR, 25 RBI) … Casey Jones (.371, 7 doubles, HR, 14 RBI; 2-1, 19 strikeouts, 26 IP) … CiCi Keeton
Newcomers to watch: Jordan Andrade … Kelsey Howard … Kylie Humber … Kaylee Silman … Kendall Walker
Looks good: “Youth. We are returning seven starters, including only one senior in the program. The majority of our kids are versatile and can play multiple positions, which will allow us to put many different combinations in the lineup.” — Tarrant
Needs work: “Finding the right combination and lineups will be the key in 2022.” — Tarrant
Did you know: Tarrant has an overall coaching record (16 seasons) of 319-181-6 and is 202-130-4 in 11 seasons at Mount Pleasant … Mount Pleasant’s softball field has gone a complete makeover, including new turf.
KilgoreMascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
2021 Record: 8-16-2
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Lindale)
Key returning players: Cailey Brown (.333, 9 RBI) … Jada Dennis (.286, 13 RBI, 4 triples, 3 HR) … Makenzie Cooper-Jones … Nawny Sifford (5 pitching wins, 40 strikeouts) … Kaitlyn Porter (.200, 1 double, 1 triple)
Newcomers to watch: Thaiona Moore … Eva Ray … Kilynn Higginbotham … Jaylan Parsons … Emma Propes
Looks good: “We have a lot of speed. Also, the girls are getting along well and have good team chemistry.” — Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Experience and confidence. We graduated a large class last year, so we are lacking varsity experience.” — Kirkpatrick
Did you know: Kirkpatrick, a Kilgore graduate, is starting her 10th season as head softball coach at the school
HendersonMascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Dariann Resendez
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Spring Hill)
Key returning players: Trinity Sledge … Jaci Taylor … Charli Bird
Newcomers to watch: Chloe Ellis
Looks good: “We have a really positive mindset filtering throughout our entire program right now. We are working hard and putting in the work with positivity. Everybody is having fun and working to get better now.” — Resendez
Needs work: “We need to allow our bodies to become conditioned to being tired while playing many games this upcoming season.” — Resendez
Did you know: Resendez is in her first season as head coach at Henderson
CarthageMascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Rob McFall
2021 Record: 23-14
District: 17-4A (Hudson, Center, Rusk, Palestine, Jasper)
Key returning players: Ashton Jones, Jaycee Page, Tessa Smith, Jada Walton
Newcomers to watch: Mallory Tutt … Jayia Williams
Looks good: “Attitude and work ethic. Leadership.” — McFall
Needs work: “Experience for young players.” — McFall
Did you know: McFall has a 90-41 record at Carthage and a 427-335-3 record overall as a head coach.
GilmerMascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Heather Barton
2021 Record: 22-11
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
Key returning players: Kirsten Waller … Melody Larkins … Ryleigh Larkins … Karlye Johnston … Sarah Phillips
Newcomers to watch: Alexis Kemp
Did you know: Waller, Melody Larkins, Ryleigh Larkins and Johnston are all four-year starters for the Lady Buckeyes … Phillips compiled a 21-6 pitching record in 2021
PittsburgMascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: D.J. Dunn
2021 Record: 5-10
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
Key returning players: Kylie Fitch … Daytona Torrey … Abby Wylie … Elyssia Lemelle … Morgan Warrick … Brooklyn Scrofani … Ally Burns
Newcomers to watch: Haley Danielson … Audrina Landin
Looks good: “We will have eight seniors on our roster this year that will bring great experience and leadership to the program.” 0 Dunn
Needs work: “Confidence and learning how to play with each other in new positions and roles.” — Dunn
Did you know: Assistant coach Madison Sansom is a 2018 Pittsburg graduate who played her college softball at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas
New DianaMascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jon Maples
2021 Record: 5-9
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, White Oak, Ore City, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)
Key returning players: Peyton Abernathy … Shaylee Stanley … Reagan Reece … Reanna Geers … Danielle Manes … Abigail Shafer
Newcomers to watch: Avery Howard … Brinklie Brown … Natalie Manes
Looks good: “We are a young team that is eager to win and we want to compete for a district championship.” — Maples
Needs work: “We need playing experience because we will have young players playing big roles.” — Maples
Did you know: Maples is in his first season at New Diana. He coached previously at Edinburg Vela.
Hughes SpringsMascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Tisha Thompson
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Karmen Searcy (.506, 2 HR, 37 RBI, 11 SB) … Gracie Pippin (.310, 15 RBI, 9 SB; 7-2, 2.48 ERA, 84 strikeouts) … Jacee Short (.316, 23 RBI; 3-0, 5.83 ERA, 11 strikeouts) … Cali Freeman (.367, 12 RBI) … Presley Richardson (.250, 15 RBI) … Emma McKinney (.516, 2 HR, 28 RBI, 23 SB) … Madison Heller (.279, 16 RBI, 9 SB) … Riley Lowery (.317, 2 HR, 18 RBI) … Hailey Crews (.316, 4 RBI) … Maggie Pate (.333, 19 RBI; 12-3, 1.87 ERA, 60 strikeouts) … Alyssa Baxter (4-1, 4.05 ERA, 17 strikeouts)
Newcomers to watch: Claira Robinson … Annie Stonesifer … Hannah Abernathy
Looks good: “Defensively, we are solid. We have kids that can play multiple positions when needed and JV players that could step into varsity roles later into the year.” — Thompson
Needs work: “Consistency offensively. Last year we were either struggling at the plate or crushing with no in between. I’d like for us to be matue and find that in between early in the preseason.” — Thompson
Did you know: Thompson has a career coaching record of 293-83-2
Ore CityMascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Enrique Rodriguez
2021 Record: 8-12
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Anna Green … Toni Gabaldon
Newcomers to watch: Josie Reynolds … Bresieda Arriaga
Looks good: “We have four seniors who have great leadership and have a great understanding of the game.” Rodriguez
Needs work: “Improving on all levels of the game.” — Rodriguez
Did you know: Green has signed with Northeast Texas Community College, and Gabaldon has signed with Dodge City (Kansas) Community College
White OakMascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Nineveh Blankenship
2021 Record: 25-4
District: 15-3A (Ore City, New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Sabine, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Larkin Daniels (10-2, 0.48 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 17 BB, 58 IP; .378, 19 RBI, 8 doubles) … Morgan Benge (9-0, 1 save, 0.66 ERA, 133 strikeouts, 12 BB, 77 IP; .267, 16 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 triple) … Lillian Scalia (6-2, 1.18 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 20 BB, 39 IP; .407, 24 RBI, 9 dobules, 1 HR
Newcomers to watch: Jaidyn Marshall … Addison McClanahan
Looks good: “Our pitching. We have all three pitchers back from last season, and we feel they will give us a chance to win any given night.” — Blankenship
Needs work: “Offense and defense. We have several big shoes to fill from last year’s team and need some younger girls to step up to the challenge on both sides.” — Blankenship
Did you know: Assistant coach Morgan Wilson High, who played volleyball and softball at White Oak, is the daughter of Shane Wilson – who coached Blankenship for two seasons during high school.
GladewaterMascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Kevin Clark
2021 Record: 5-20
District: 15-3A (Sabine, White Oak, Hughes Srings, Ore city, Daingerfield, New Diana)
Key returning players: Avery Glarborg (.333; 107 strikeouts) … Katelynn Moses (.224) … Jersey Turner (.246) … Trinity Mooney (.304)
Newcomers to watch: Karlie Moses
Looks good: “Effort.” — Clark
Needs work: “Finishing games.” — Clark
Did you know: 90 percent of the players on the Lady Bears’ softball team are members of the National Honor Society
SabineMascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Alyssa Henry
2021 Record: 4-8 (district)
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Gladewater, Daingerfield, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Callie Sarks (.517, 2 HR) … Kyrissa Camacho (.314) … Kaleigh Carney (1.000 fielding percentage in 15 games) … Koletta Galvan … Riley Lux … Renotta Galven
Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Watson … Bailey Pierce … Abby Abercrombie
Looks good: “The energy and determination the girls bring each day has been a 360 from last year. We made some offensive improvements that will be beneficial for us this year.” — Henry
Needs work: “Confidence. We will have some younger players that will be filling some key roles for us this year.” — Henry
Did you know: Henry is in her first season as head coach at Sabine
Elysian FieldsMascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
2021 Record: 15-12
District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Kelsey O’Brien (.259) … Corrisa McPhail (.350) … Cora Creech (.242, 4 HR, 22 RBI) … Morgan Shaw (.230, 15 RBI) … Bryanne Beavers (.200) … Trista Bell … Kaylee Kelly
Newcomers to watch: Gracey Struwe
Looks good: “Team chemistry.” — Commander
Needs work: “Stepping up into leadership roles after losing four key senior leaders last year.” — Commander
Did you know: Commander, starting her 12 season at Elysian Fields, has a career coaching record of 201-124 … The 2021 team was named NFCA High School All-American Scholar for the 2020 season and was a top 10 team for GPA
West RuskMascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Bill Morton
2021 Record: 23-6
District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
Key returning players: Piper Morton (.529, 9 HR, 56 RBI) … Lilly Waddell (.386, 30 RBI) … Amber Cothran (.352, 2 HR, 28 RBI) … Natalie Christy (.389, 5 triples, 30 RBI) … Faith Cochran … Jaimie Jose … Macie Blizzard (.308, 22 runs) … Stormie LeJeune … Remi Norman
Newcomers to watch: Carlie Buckner
Looks good: “We are still building and we have a good foundation. Our number attribute is hard work. It always makes my job easier when the girls want to be here working to get better.” — Morton
Did you know: West Rusk advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs last season
TatumMascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Rebecca Young
2021 Record: 7-7 (district)
District: 16-3A (Harleton, West Rusk, Waskom, Trouup, Arp, Jefferson, Elysian Fields)
Key returning players: Trinity Edwards … Baylea Densman … Beka Stockton
Newcomers to watch: Camryn Milam … Karly Stroud
Looks good: “This year we have girls joining our team that have had a lot of experience playing softball. I am looking forward to taking their talent to the next level and using their knowledge of the game to have a successful season.” — Young
Needs work: “Our bats need to improve significantly in order for us to compete in our district. We have awesome hitters, but we need to work harder to become players who are tough to get out.” — Young
Did you know: Young is a college softball national champion and a member of ETBU’s Athletics Hall of Fame … Assistant coach Kristin Lacy is a former Division I pitcher
HarmonyMascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
2021 Record: 13-5
District: 13-3A (Winona, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Mineola, Quitman, MP Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Jenci Seahorn … Lanie Trimble … Morgan Barton … Grace Kalenak … Camie Welborn … Krystin Spence
Newcomers to watch: Maecy Toland … Gabby Hector … Rendi Seahorn … Hannah Martin … Jayden Taylor
Looks good: “Great leadership from the returning starters. The young players bringing fire and intensity.” — Seahorn
Needs work: “We can always get better at every aspect of the game. But, being able to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position is going to be something we will need to concentrate on.” — Seahorn
Paul PewittMascot: Brahmas
Coach: Travis Moore
2021 Record: 0-16
District: 14-3A (Hooks, DeKalb, New Boston, Atlanta, Queen City, Redwater)
Key returning players: McKayla Jackson … Makenzie Bottoms
Newcomers to watch: Aubrey Newman
Looks good: “McKayla Jackson hit seven home runs last year.” — Moore
Needs work: “We need to focus on the small things. Back to basics.” — Moore
Union GroveMascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
2021 Record: 21-8
District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Overton, Union Hill, Carlisle, Big Sandy, New Summerfield)
Key returning players: Katelyn Vaughn (.467, 49 RBI, 24 runs; 10-2, 4.80 ERA, 75 strikeouts, 55.1 IP) … Sydney Chamberlain (.482, 19 RBI, 60 runs) … Jocy Saurez (522, 47 RBI, 55 runs, 20 SB) … Lainey Ledbetter (.449, 21 RBI; 9-6, 5.62 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 74.2 IP)
Looks good: “We will be returning a strong roster from last year’s regional semifinalist team. They look forward to playing higher level teams to get prepared for district and postseason play.” — Mackey
Needs work: “We will need to be able to hit faster pitching and be more versatile at different positions.” — Mackey
Did you know: Saurez has given a verbal pledge to play softball at Kilgore College, coach Mackey’s alma mater
HawkinsMascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Jennifer Hawkins
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Overton, Union Hill, Carlisle, Big Sandy, New Summerfield)
Key returning players: Sadie Scroggins … Ryli Williams
Newcomers to watch: Trinity Hawkins … Taetum Smith … Kaylon Ellison
Looks good: “We wil lahve a good balance of upperclassmen and lower classmen, which will allow the program to grow and develop.” — Hawkins
Needs work: “With Lady Hawk basketball potentially playing deep into the playoffs, it will be vital that those players jump into the field and get rolling quickly before district starts.” — Hawkins
BeckvilleMascot: Ladycats
Coach: Ronny Grandgeorge
2021 Record: 15-10
District: 22-2A (Garrison, Shelbyville, Mount Enterprise, Timpson, Joaquin, Martinsville)
Key returning players: Kaitlyn Tillman … Reese Dudley … Amber Harris … Lexi Barr
Newcomers to watch: Bethany Grandgeorge … Laney Jones
Looks good: “On the defensive side, we have depth at pitching this year and that will allow us to challenge other teams with different pitching styles. At the plate, we have big play ability from several key positions in our lineup that will challenge opposing pitchers.” — Grandgeorge
Needs work: “We need to solidify second base and third base positions during the preseason.” Grandgeorge
Did you know: Grandgeorge is in his first season as head coach at Beckville.
TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Justin Kniffen
2021 Record: 19-10
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall Heath, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Dallas Skyline)
Key returning players: Maddie Flanery … Mallory Kniffen … Kylee Tapia (.366, 4 HR, 33 RBI) … Presley Johnston (.333, 2 HR, 23 RBI) … Reese Neely (.316, HR, 16 RBI) … Brooke Davis
Newcomers to watch: Sara Eckert … Haylee Hulsey … Lillian Moreyra
Looks good: “Team Cinergy. We return eight starters.” — Kniffen
Needs work: “Win tough games. Mental approach.” Kniffen
Did you know: Flanery will play at LeTourneau University next year … Legacy will be playing on a new turf field located on campus this season
TEXAS HIGH
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Lacey Middlebrooks
2021 Record: 5-5 (district)
District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, Pine Tree, Sulphur Springs, Longview, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Lauren Allred .. .Lizzie Smith … Mollie Fisher … Emma Prince
Newcomers to watch: Kailyn Williams
Looks good: “Energy, work ethic and chemistry. The team loves to learn and improve each day we step on the field.” — Middlebrooks
Needs work: “Enhancing softball knowledge and small in-game adjustments.” — Middlebrooks
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Ashley Bryant
2021 Record: 13-13
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Mia Concha … Ryleigh Mills … Laney Currier … Akyshia Cottrell … Abby Fajardo … Mia Harper … Kayla Segura
Newcomers to watch: Yuliana Moreno … Chloe Stafford … Addisyn Garrett
Looks good: “We have seniors with a lot of experience and a strong younger class with energy and enthusiasm.” — Bryant
Needs work: “Mental toughness and staying focused for every play.” — Bryant
Did you know: Lufkin will be playing its first full season at its new softball complex in 2022
NACOGDOCHES
Mascot: Lady Dragons
Coach: Christina May
District: 16-5A (Lufkin, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Kayden Siers … Jai’ra Fletcher … Shariah Wade
Newcomers to watch: Latarian Garrett … Brionnia Tilley
Looks good: “Strong leadership from returning varsity players.” — May
Needs work: “Learning a new system and style of play.” — May
LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Meredith Grant
2021 Record: 9-14
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Elizabeth Watkins(.373, 18 RBI, 23 runs) … Libbi Rozell (.469, 21 runs, 18 SB) … Darby Woodrum (.367, 18 runs) … Emily Myers (.386, 17 runs, 10 RBI) … Jesika Miller (.319, 12 RBI, 21 runs, 14 SB) … Adriana Rodriquez … Olivia Gary … Liliana Miller (.327, 12 RBI, 9 runs, 12 SB)
Newcomers to watch: Kayli Vickery … IzzyKoonce … Harlee Redfern
BULLARD
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Julie Murry
2021 Record: 32-6
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore)
Key returning players: Anistyn Foster … Berlyn Grossman … Kaylee Paul … Hadi Fults
Newcomers to watch: Callie Bailey … Saelyr Hunt
Looks good: “Leadership and energy.” — Murry
Needs work: “Communication and mental toughness.” — Murry
RUSK
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Michael Williams
2021 Record: 19-16
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Center, Palestine)
Key returning players: Marissa Perry (15-12, 4.40 ERA, 89 strikeouts) … Faith Long (.317, 2 HR) .. Sarah Boudreaux (.308, HR) … Isabel torres (.327, 3 HR) … Kennzie Norton (.261) … Madalynn Woodruff (.324, 17 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Jaci Hill … Maddie Downs … Coutney Chandler … Joci Hill
Looks good: “Good mixture of experience and youth. Solid returning pitcher with a lot of experience.” — Williams
Needs work: “A lot of players playing new positions. We need to come together as a team and put the best defense together we can.” — Williams
CENTER
Mascot: Lady Riders
Coach: Sara Rupp
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Palestine, Rusk)
Key returning players: Kaiya Hubbard … Ryleigh Youngblood … Julie Bird
Newcomers to watch: Tessa Turner
Looks good: “They have been working hard at practice and are excited to come out every day. They are learning to compete every pitch.” — Rupp
Needs work: “We’ve had to fill some main positions from our graduates last year, so making sure we have everyone in the most fitting spots.” — Rupp
Did you know: Hubbard will play at Navarro College next season
ATHENS
Mascot: Lady Hornets
Coach: Kayla Monus
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point, Van)
Key returning players: Brooklynn Cook … Christina Wolverton … Kayleigh Woods
Newcomers to watch: Karessa Simmons
Looks good: “Team chemistry is great, and we are getting better every day.” — Monus
BROWNSBORO
Mascot: Bearettes
Coach: Bryan Lovett
2021 Record: 17-13
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point, Van)
Key returning players: Emma Barrentine … Lindsey Bersano … Carleigh Whitsell … Caylor Blackmon … Kennedy Chastant … Camille Bowman
Newcomers to watch: Adren Deas
Looks good: “Team defense and pitching will be the strength of the team.” — Lovett
Needs work: “We’re looking to improve at the plate.” — Lovett
WILLS POINT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Mathew Howard
2021 Record: 2-24
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van)
Key returning players: Katie Davis … Payton Fugate
Newcomers to watch: Madi Egenbacher … Harlee Lowery
Looks good: “We have a new attitude of believe in one’s self and believeing in one’s team. Positivity is our outlook on playing and having fun as we learn to compete.” — Howard
Needs work: “We have to get better defensively by making simple plays and putting the bat on the ball.” — Howard
Did you know: Assistant coach Kamree Clark played at Wills Point
ELKHART
Mascot: Elks
Coach: tom Spears
2021 Record: 10-18
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Palestine Westwood, Teague)
Key returning players: Lynsie Walding … Haleigh Hughes … Emily Lively
GRAND SALINE
Mascot: Lady Indians
Coach: Marc Chitty
2021 Record: 18-10
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Chisum, Prairiland, Rains)
Key returning players: Maddy Bolin … Sarah Marshall … Gabbie Lewis … Alyssa Lovette
Newcomers to watch: Brianna Swaim … Hannah Aaron … Alissa Fugate
Looks good: “Leadership. We have three very good senior servant leaders.” — Chitty
Needs work: “We are very young, but very enthusiastic and they work hard. We have a number of girls in new positions, so preseason will be huge for us.” — Chitty
Did you know: Every Monday during the season, the team observes family night where the team and their families eat together as a way to bond
RAINS
Mascot: Lady Cats
Coach: Scott Delozier
2021 Record: 39-1
District: 12-3A (Grand Saline, Commerce, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Chisum, Prairiland)
Key returning players: Madi Reid … Mia Caison (.425) … Ladnry Lewers (.405) … Avery Songer (.420) … Cambree Oakes (2-0; .403) … Lynzee Hague (.435)
Newcomers to watch: Emma Knight
Looks good: “Great talent, talented pitcher, solid foundation from back-to-back state championships.” — Delozier
Needs work: “Very young and thin at depth. Youngsters need some experience. We are playing three tough tournaments to help get them ready for the grind.” — Delozier
Did you know: Delozier is starting his fifth year at Rains, where he is 124-8-1. Overall he has a 319-87-2 coaching record
TROUP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Sam Weeks
2021 Record: 27-5
District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)
Key returning players: Lindsay Davis (23-5, 0.46 ERA, 358 strikeouts, 12 shutouts, 5 no-hitters; .521, 3 HR) … Bailey Blanton (.394, 8 HR, 43 RBI) … Jessie Minnix (.42, 23 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Gillispie
Looks good: “I am super excited about having a majority of my starters back this season. The team chemistry that they have is remarkable and they are super fired up to see what we can do this year.” — Weeks
Needs work: “We need to figure out who works best where for our team with new players.” — Weeks
Did you know: Weeks is entering her 13th seasons as head coach at Troup
WINNSBORO
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Kasey Coke
2021 Record: 10-15-1
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mineola, MP Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winona)
Key returning players: Devin Grimes … Rylee Stephens … Faith Sechrist … Taylor Newton … Emma Stansbury
Looks good: “I have all my returning players, and they have been putting in work all year long to get ready for this season.” — Coke
Needs work: “Communication on and off the field.” — Coke
Did you know: Winnsboro had an artificial turf installed in December
HOOKS
Mascot: Lady Hornets
Coach: Erin Hight
2021 Record: 7-17
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)
Key returning players: Kaclyn Nelson … Maddie Campbell … Natalie Whitten … Marleigh Smith … Addyson Hale … Jordan Ragland
Newcomers to watch: Kinsley Birdwell … Zoey Greenwood … Alyssa Morgan
Looks good: “Our girls are young and work hard. They know the game and challenge themselves each time they step on the field to leave the field a better player.” — Hight
Needs work: “Consistency at the plate and in the field.” — Hight
Did you know: This year’s roster includes one senior and three juniors
ALTO
Mascot: Lady Jackets
Coach: Lauren Reid
2021 Record: 19-9
District: 21-2A (Cushing, Lovelady, Douglass, Apple Springs, Wells, Kennard, Groveton)
Key returning players: Halle Duplichain (.448, 6 HR, 40 RBI) … Shanna Berryhill (.366, 3 HR, 24 RBI) … Kylee Powers (.368, 19 RBI) … Jayda Lawrence (.235) … Arabella Heredia (.266, 16 RBI) … Mya Tyra (.235) … Destiny Hart … Randi Taylor
Newcomers to watch: J’Iyia Tyra … Ashley Black … Brooklyn Jackson
Looks good: The Lady Jackets have several power hitters, and we are looking to increase our team batting average.” — Reid
Needs work: “We have to fill a couple of spots in the outfield, so we are looking to improve our range.” — Reid