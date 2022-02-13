LongviewMascot: Lady Lobos

Coach: Trevor Murphy

2021 Record: 7-11

District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

Key returning players: Reagan Rios … River Hulsey … Kei’Adriah Lister … Reagan Fleet … Madison Jones

Newcomers to watch: Betsy Martinez … Bailey Quinn

Looks good: “This offseason has been a really good one leading up to the 2022 season. The youth from last year has now evolved into veteran leadership, and they are eager to prove themselves.” — Murphy

Needs work: “Due to last year’s freeze, our preseason was cut extremely short, so this year we need as much preseason game experience as possible.” — Murphy

Did you know: The Lady Lobos will play on a turf field at home this season for the first time in program history

Pine TreeMascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Luther Kirkpatrick

2021 Record: 0-12 (district play)

District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)

Key returning players: Dalah Montgomery … Rylie Medford … Mariyah Furay … Abigail Grimaldo … Gracie Rust … Aaniyah Clark … Raquel Ramirez

Newcomers to watch: Elena Bazan

Looks good: “The girls are working hard at improving every day, and 30 girls are out. We are having competition every day for starting spots.” — Kirkpatrick

Needs work: “We have to get better at the plate.” — Kirkpatrick

Did you know: This season is the 25th anniversary of softball at Pine Tree

Spring HillMascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Marty Mayfield

2021 Record: 18-8

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill)

Key returning players: Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen … Adisyn Chism … Halee Bray … Eden Gossett … Victoria Bradshaw … Carolann Bowles

Newcomers to watch: Kyndall Witt … Khloe Saxon … Jovi Spurlock … Halle Mayfield … Mattye Moore

Looks good: “We will be able to hit the ball and make the routine plays.” — Mayfield

Needs work: “Pitching has to get better. Losing Sam Schott is hard to replace, and it’s our biggest need to improve.” — Mayfield

Did you know: Spring Hill earned a playoff spot a year ago and fell in the opening round to Gilmer

HallsvilleMascot: Ladycats

Coach: Kayla Whatley

2021 Record: 27-7-1

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)

Key returning players: Mallory Pyle … Kammie Walker … Danyelle Molina … Jaryn Nelson … Lily Soto … Sara Houston

Newcomers to watch: Hope Miles … Miley Stovall

Looks good: “This team lost some key players, but we have a lot returning. I am confident in the leadership of these seniors who have a vision of what our goals are as a team.” — Whatley

Needs work: “Pitching and hitting. You always need to work on those.” — Whatley

Did you know: Hallsville reached the state semifinals a year ago … Both Hallsville assistant coaches, Allison Strickland (McKinney) and Sarah Suggs (Hendrix) played on Hallsville’s 2001 state tournament team and both were named to the All-Tournament Team

MarshallMascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Amber Williams

2021 Record: 12-11

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)

Key returning players: Maggie Truelove (.516, 7 SB) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (.457, 13 SB) … Wendy Esquivel (.314) … Wendy De La Paz (.306)

Newcomers to watch: Tierranni Johnson … Lauren Minatrea … Briana Theus

Looks good: “The team is really buying into the process of program building and wanting to learn the game and improve.” — Williams

Needs work: “We are still working on perfecting the little things and making all plays intentionally and with a purpose.” — Williams

Did you know: This is Marshall’s 26th softball season

Mount PleasantMascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Jeremy Tarrant

2021 Record: 21-11

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

Key returning players: Jordyn Hargrave (.355, 8 doubles, 17 RBI) … Paris Beard (.387, 14 RBI, 9 SB) … Conlee Zachry (.348, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 16 RBI; 7-3, 3.04 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 53 IP) … Ella Cross (.348, 38 runs, 4 triples, 2 HR, 21 RBI) … Morgan Hill (.318, 6 doubles, 23 RBI) … Amariya Miller (.341, 8 doubles, HR, 25 RBI) … Casey Jones (.371, 7 doubles, HR, 14 RBI; 2-1, 19 strikeouts, 26 IP) … CiCi Keeton

Newcomers to watch: Jordan Andrade … Kelsey Howard … Kylie Humber … Kaylee Silman … Kendall Walker

Looks good: “Youth. We are returning seven starters, including only one senior in the program. The majority of our kids are versatile and can play multiple positions, which will allow us to put many different combinations in the lineup.” — Tarrant

Needs work: “Finding the right combination and lineups will be the key in 2022.” — Tarrant

Did you know: Tarrant has an overall coaching record (16 seasons) of 319-181-6 and is 202-130-4 in 11 seasons at Mount Pleasant … Mount Pleasant’s softball field has gone a complete makeover, including new turf.

KilgoreMascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick

2021 Record: 8-16-2

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Lindale)

Key returning players: Cailey Brown (.333, 9 RBI) … Jada Dennis (.286, 13 RBI, 4 triples, 3 HR) … Makenzie Cooper-Jones … Nawny Sifford (5 pitching wins, 40 strikeouts) … Kaitlyn Porter (.200, 1 double, 1 triple)

Newcomers to watch: Thaiona Moore … Eva Ray … Kilynn Higginbotham … Jaylan Parsons … Emma Propes

Looks good: “We have a lot of speed. Also, the girls are getting along well and have good team chemistry.” — Kirkpatrick

Needs work: “Experience and confidence. We graduated a large class last year, so we are lacking varsity experience.” — Kirkpatrick

Did you know: Kirkpatrick, a Kilgore graduate, is starting her 10th season as head softball coach at the school

HendersonMascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Dariann Resendez

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Spring Hill)

Key returning players: Trinity Sledge … Jaci Taylor … Charli Bird

Newcomers to watch: Chloe Ellis

Looks good: “We have a really positive mindset filtering throughout our entire program right now. We are working hard and putting in the work with positivity. Everybody is having fun and working to get better now.” — Resendez

Needs work: “We need to allow our bodies to become conditioned to being tired while playing many games this upcoming season.” — Resendez

Did you know: Resendez is in her first season as head coach at Henderson

CarthageMascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Rob McFall

2021 Record: 23-14

District: 17-4A (Hudson, Center, Rusk, Palestine, Jasper)

Key returning players: Ashton Jones, Jaycee Page, Tessa Smith, Jada Walton

Newcomers to watch: Mallory Tutt … Jayia Williams

Looks good: “Attitude and work ethic. Leadership.” — McFall

Needs work: “Experience for young players.” — McFall

Did you know: McFall has a 90-41 record at Carthage and a 427-335-3 record overall as a head coach.

GilmerMascot: Lady Buckeyes

Coach: Heather Barton

2021 Record: 22-11

District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)

Key returning players: Kirsten Waller … Melody Larkins … Ryleigh Larkins … Karlye Johnston … Sarah Phillips

Newcomers to watch: Alexis Kemp

Did you know: Waller, Melody Larkins, Ryleigh Larkins and Johnston are all four-year starters for the Lady Buckeyes … Phillips compiled a 21-6 pitching record in 2021

PittsburgMascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: D.J. Dunn

2021 Record: 5-10

District: 15-4A (Gilmer, North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)

Key returning players: Kylie Fitch … Daytona Torrey … Abby Wylie … Elyssia Lemelle … Morgan Warrick … Brooklyn Scrofani … Ally Burns

Newcomers to watch: Haley Danielson … Audrina Landin

Looks good: “We will have eight seniors on our roster this year that will bring great experience and leadership to the program.” 0 Dunn

Needs work: “Confidence and learning how to play with each other in new positions and roles.” — Dunn

Did you know: Assistant coach Madison Sansom is a 2018 Pittsburg graduate who played her college softball at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas

New DianaMascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Jon Maples

2021 Record: 5-9

District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, White Oak, Ore City, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)

Key returning players: Peyton Abernathy … Shaylee Stanley … Reagan Reece … Reanna Geers … Danielle Manes … Abigail Shafer

Newcomers to watch: Avery Howard … Brinklie Brown … Natalie Manes

Looks good: “We are a young team that is eager to win and we want to compete for a district championship.” — Maples

Needs work: “We need playing experience because we will have young players playing big roles.” — Maples

Did you know: Maples is in his first season at New Diana. He coached previously at Edinburg Vela.

Hughes SpringsMascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Tisha Thompson

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Karmen Searcy (.506, 2 HR, 37 RBI, 11 SB) … Gracie Pippin (.310, 15 RBI, 9 SB; 7-2, 2.48 ERA, 84 strikeouts) … Jacee Short (.316, 23 RBI; 3-0, 5.83 ERA, 11 strikeouts) … Cali Freeman (.367, 12 RBI) … Presley Richardson (.250, 15 RBI) … Emma McKinney (.516, 2 HR, 28 RBI, 23 SB) … Madison Heller (.279, 16 RBI, 9 SB) … Riley Lowery (.317, 2 HR, 18 RBI) … Hailey Crews (.316, 4 RBI) … Maggie Pate (.333, 19 RBI; 12-3, 1.87 ERA, 60 strikeouts) … Alyssa Baxter (4-1, 4.05 ERA, 17 strikeouts)

Newcomers to watch: Claira Robinson … Annie Stonesifer … Hannah Abernathy

Looks good: “Defensively, we are solid. We have kids that can play multiple positions when needed and JV players that could step into varsity roles later into the year.” — Thompson

Needs work: “Consistency offensively. Last year we were either struggling at the plate or crushing with no in between. I’d like for us to be matue and find that in between early in the preseason.” — Thompson

Did you know: Thompson has a career coaching record of 293-83-2

Ore CityMascot: Lady Rebels

Coach: Enrique Rodriguez

2021 Record: 8-12

District: 15-3A (New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Anna Green … Toni Gabaldon

Newcomers to watch: Josie Reynolds … Bresieda Arriaga

Looks good: “We have four seniors who have great leadership and have a great understanding of the game.” Rodriguez

Needs work: “Improving on all levels of the game.” — Rodriguez

Did you know: Green has signed with Northeast Texas Community College, and Gabaldon has signed with Dodge City (Kansas) Community College

White OakMascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Nineveh Blankenship

2021 Record: 25-4

District: 15-3A (Ore City, New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Sabine, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Larkin Daniels (10-2, 0.48 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 17 BB, 58 IP; .378, 19 RBI, 8 doubles) … Morgan Benge (9-0, 1 save, 0.66 ERA, 133 strikeouts, 12 BB, 77 IP; .267, 16 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 triple) … Lillian Scalia (6-2, 1.18 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 20 BB, 39 IP; .407, 24 RBI, 9 dobules, 1 HR

Newcomers to watch: Jaidyn Marshall … Addison McClanahan

Looks good: “Our pitching. We have all three pitchers back from last season, and we feel they will give us a chance to win any given night.” — Blankenship

Needs work: “Offense and defense. We have several big shoes to fill from last year’s team and need some younger girls to step up to the challenge on both sides.” — Blankenship

Did you know: Assistant coach Morgan Wilson High, who played volleyball and softball at White Oak, is the daughter of Shane Wilson – who coached Blankenship for two seasons during high school.

GladewaterMascot: Lady Bears

Coach: Kevin Clark

2021 Record: 5-20

District: 15-3A (Sabine, White Oak, Hughes Srings, Ore city, Daingerfield, New Diana)

Key returning players: Avery Glarborg (.333; 107 strikeouts) … Katelynn Moses (.224) … Jersey Turner (.246) … Trinity Mooney (.304)

Newcomers to watch: Karlie Moses

Looks good: “Effort.” — Clark

Needs work: “Finishing games.” — Clark

Did you know: 90 percent of the players on the Lady Bears’ softball team are members of the National Honor Society

SabineMascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Alyssa Henry

2021 Record: 4-8 (district)

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Gladewater, Daingerfield, New Diana, Hughes Springs)

Key returning players: Callie Sarks (.517, 2 HR) … Kyrissa Camacho (.314) … Kaleigh Carney (1.000 fielding percentage in 15 games) … Koletta Galvan … Riley Lux … Renotta Galven

Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Watson … Bailey Pierce … Abby Abercrombie

Looks good: “The energy and determination the girls bring each day has been a 360 from last year. We made some offensive improvements that will be beneficial for us this year.” — Henry

Needs work: “Confidence. We will have some younger players that will be filling some key roles for us this year.” — Henry

Did you know: Henry is in her first season as head coach at Sabine

Elysian FieldsMascot: Lady Yellowjackets

Coach: Lexi Commander

2021 Record: 15-12

District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)

Key returning players: Kelsey O’Brien (.259) … Corrisa McPhail (.350) … Cora Creech (.242, 4 HR, 22 RBI) … Morgan Shaw (.230, 15 RBI) … Bryanne Beavers (.200) … Trista Bell … Kaylee Kelly

Newcomers to watch: Gracey Struwe

Looks good: “Team chemistry.” — Commander

Needs work: “Stepping up into leadership roles after losing four key senior leaders last year.” — Commander

Did you know: Commander, starting her 12 season at Elysian Fields, has a career coaching record of 201-124 … The 2021 team was named NFCA High School All-American Scholar for the 2020 season and was a top 10 team for GPA

West RuskMascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Bill Morton

2021 Record: 23-6

District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)

Key returning players: Piper Morton (.529, 9 HR, 56 RBI) … Lilly Waddell (.386, 30 RBI) … Amber Cothran (.352, 2 HR, 28 RBI) … Natalie Christy (.389, 5 triples, 30 RBI) … Faith Cochran … Jaimie Jose … Macie Blizzard (.308, 22 runs) … Stormie LeJeune … Remi Norman

Newcomers to watch: Carlie Buckner

Looks good: “We are still building and we have a good foundation. Our number attribute is hard work. It always makes my job easier when the girls want to be here working to get better.” — Morton

Did you know: West Rusk advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs last season

TatumMascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Rebecca Young

2021 Record: 7-7 (district)

District: 16-3A (Harleton, West Rusk, Waskom, Trouup, Arp, Jefferson, Elysian Fields)

Key returning players: Trinity Edwards … Baylea Densman … Beka Stockton

Newcomers to watch: Camryn Milam … Karly Stroud

Looks good: “This year we have girls joining our team that have had a lot of experience playing softball. I am looking forward to taking their talent to the next level and using their knowledge of the game to have a successful season.” — Young

Needs work: “Our bats need to improve significantly in order for us to compete in our district. We have awesome hitters, but we need to work harder to become players who are tough to get out.” — Young

Did you know: Young is a college softball national champion and a member of ETBU’s Athletics Hall of Fame … Assistant coach Kristin Lacy is a former Division I pitcher

HarmonyMascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Sheri Seahorn

2021 Record: 13-5

District: 13-3A (Winona, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Mineola, Quitman, MP Chapel Hill)

Key returning players: Jenci Seahorn … Lanie Trimble … Morgan Barton … Grace Kalenak … Camie Welborn … Krystin Spence

Newcomers to watch: Maecy Toland … Gabby Hector … Rendi Seahorn … Hannah Martin … Jayden Taylor

Looks good: “Great leadership from the returning starters. The young players bringing fire and intensity.” — Seahorn

Needs work: “We can always get better at every aspect of the game. But, being able to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position is going to be something we will need to concentrate on.” — Seahorn

Paul PewittMascot: Brahmas

Coach: Travis Moore

2021 Record: 0-16

District: 14-3A (Hooks, DeKalb, New Boston, Atlanta, Queen City, Redwater)

Key returning players: McKayla Jackson … Makenzie Bottoms

Newcomers to watch: Aubrey Newman

Looks good: “McKayla Jackson hit seven home runs last year.” — Moore

Needs work: “We need to focus on the small things. Back to basics.” — Moore

Union GroveMascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Molly Mackey

2021 Record: 21-8

District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Overton, Union Hill, Carlisle, Big Sandy, New Summerfield)

Key returning players: Katelyn Vaughn (.467, 49 RBI, 24 runs; 10-2, 4.80 ERA, 75 strikeouts, 55.1 IP) … Sydney Chamberlain (.482, 19 RBI, 60 runs) … Jocy Saurez (522, 47 RBI, 55 runs, 20 SB) … Lainey Ledbetter (.449, 21 RBI; 9-6, 5.62 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 74.2 IP)

Looks good: “We will be returning a strong roster from last year’s regional semifinalist team. They look forward to playing higher level teams to get prepared for district and postseason play.” — Mackey

Needs work: “We will need to be able to hit faster pitching and be more versatile at different positions.” — Mackey

Did you know: Saurez has given a verbal pledge to play softball at Kilgore College, coach Mackey’s alma mater

HawkinsMascot: Lady Hawks

Coach: Jennifer Hawkins

District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Overton, Union Hill, Carlisle, Big Sandy, New Summerfield)

Key returning players: Sadie Scroggins … Ryli Williams

Newcomers to watch: Trinity Hawkins … Taetum Smith … Kaylon Ellison

Looks good: “We wil lahve a good balance of upperclassmen and lower classmen, which will allow the program to grow and develop.” — Hawkins

Needs work: “With Lady Hawk basketball potentially playing deep into the playoffs, it will be vital that those players jump into the field and get rolling quickly before district starts.” — Hawkins

BeckvilleMascot: Ladycats

Coach: Ronny Grandgeorge

2021 Record: 15-10

District: 22-2A (Garrison, Shelbyville, Mount Enterprise, Timpson, Joaquin, Martinsville)

Key returning players: Kaitlyn Tillman … Reese Dudley … Amber Harris … Lexi Barr

Newcomers to watch: Bethany Grandgeorge … Laney Jones

Looks good: “On the defensive side, we have depth at pitching this year and that will allow us to challenge other teams with different pitching styles. At the plate, we have big play ability from several key positions in our lineup that will challenge opposing pitchers.” — Grandgeorge

Needs work: “We need to solidify second base and third base positions during the preseason.” Grandgeorge

Did you know: Grandgeorge is in his first season as head coach at Beckville.

TYLER LEGACY

Mascot: Red Raiders

Coach: Justin Kniffen

2021 Record: 19-10

District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall Heath, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Dallas Skyline)

Key returning players: Maddie Flanery … Mallory Kniffen … Kylee Tapia (.366, 4 HR, 33 RBI) … Presley Johnston (.333, 2 HR, 23 RBI) … Reese Neely (.316, HR, 16 RBI) … Brooke Davis

Newcomers to watch: Sara Eckert … Haylee Hulsey … Lillian Moreyra

Looks good: “Team Cinergy. We return eight starters.” — Kniffen

Needs work: “Win tough games. Mental approach.” Kniffen

Did you know: Flanery will play at LeTourneau University next year … Legacy will be playing on a new turf field located on campus this season

TEXAS HIGH

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Lacey Middlebrooks

2021 Record: 5-5 (district)

District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, Pine Tree, Sulphur Springs, Longview, Mount Pleasant)

Key returning players: Lauren Allred .. .Lizzie Smith … Mollie Fisher … Emma Prince

Newcomers to watch: Kailyn Williams

Looks good: “Energy, work ethic and chemistry. The team loves to learn and improve each day we step on the field.” — Middlebrooks

Needs work: “Enhancing softball knowledge and small in-game adjustments.” — Middlebrooks

LUFKIN

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Ashley Bryant

2021 Record: 13-13

District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)

Key returning players: Mia Concha … Ryleigh Mills … Laney Currier … Akyshia Cottrell … Abby Fajardo … Mia Harper … Kayla Segura

Newcomers to watch: Yuliana Moreno … Chloe Stafford … Addisyn Garrett

Looks good: “We have seniors with a lot of experience and a strong younger class with energy and enthusiasm.” — Bryant

Needs work: “Mental toughness and staying focused for every play.” — Bryant

Did you know: Lufkin will be playing its first full season at its new softball complex in 2022

NACOGDOCHES

Mascot: Lady Dragons

Coach: Christina May

District: 16-5A (Lufkin, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)

Key returning players: Kayden Siers … Jai’ra Fletcher … Shariah Wade

Newcomers to watch: Latarian Garrett … Brionnia Tilley

Looks good: “Strong leadership from returning varsity players.” — May

Needs work: “Learning a new system and style of play.” — May

LINDALE

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Meredith Grant

2021 Record: 9-14

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill)

Key returning players: Elizabeth Watkins(.373, 18 RBI, 23 runs) … Libbi Rozell (.469, 21 runs, 18 SB) … Darby Woodrum (.367, 18 runs) … Emily Myers (.386, 17 runs, 10 RBI) … Jesika Miller (.319, 12 RBI, 21 runs, 14 SB) … Adriana Rodriquez … Olivia Gary … Liliana Miller (.327, 12 RBI, 9 runs, 12 SB)

Newcomers to watch: Kayli Vickery … IzzyKoonce … Harlee Redfern

BULLARD

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Julie Murry

2021 Record: 32-6

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore)

Key returning players: Anistyn Foster … Berlyn Grossman … Kaylee Paul … Hadi Fults

Newcomers to watch: Callie Bailey … Saelyr Hunt

Looks good: “Leadership and energy.” — Murry

Needs work: “Communication and mental toughness.” — Murry

RUSK

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Michael Williams

2021 Record: 19-16

District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Center, Palestine)

Key returning players: Marissa Perry (15-12, 4.40 ERA, 89 strikeouts) … Faith Long (.317, 2 HR) .. Sarah Boudreaux (.308, HR) … Isabel torres (.327, 3 HR) … Kennzie Norton (.261) … Madalynn Woodruff (.324, 17 RBI)

Newcomers to watch: Jaci Hill … Maddie Downs … Coutney Chandler … Joci Hill

Looks good: “Good mixture of experience and youth. Solid returning pitcher with a lot of experience.” — Williams

Needs work: “A lot of players playing new positions. We need to come together as a team and put the best defense together we can.” — Williams

CENTER

Mascot: Lady Riders

Coach: Sara Rupp

District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Palestine, Rusk)

Key returning players: Kaiya Hubbard … Ryleigh Youngblood … Julie Bird

Newcomers to watch: Tessa Turner

Looks good: “They have been working hard at practice and are excited to come out every day. They are learning to compete every pitch.” — Rupp

Needs work: “We’ve had to fill some main positions from our graduates last year, so making sure we have everyone in the most fitting spots.” — Rupp

Did you know: Hubbard will play at Navarro College next season

ATHENS

Mascot: Lady Hornets

Coach: Kayla Monus

District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point, Van)

Key returning players: Brooklynn Cook … Christina Wolverton … Kayleigh Woods

Newcomers to watch: Karessa Simmons

Looks good: “Team chemistry is great, and we are getting better every day.” — Monus

BROWNSBORO

Mascot: Bearettes

Coach: Bryan Lovett

2021 Record: 17-13

District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point, Van)

Key returning players: Emma Barrentine … Lindsey Bersano … Carleigh Whitsell … Caylor Blackmon … Kennedy Chastant … Camille Bowman

Newcomers to watch: Adren Deas

Looks good: “Team defense and pitching will be the strength of the team.” — Lovett

Needs work: “We’re looking to improve at the plate.” — Lovett

WILLS POINT

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Mathew Howard

2021 Record: 2-24

District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van)

Key returning players: Katie Davis … Payton Fugate

Newcomers to watch: Madi Egenbacher … Harlee Lowery

Looks good: “We have a new attitude of believe in one’s self and believeing in one’s team. Positivity is our outlook on playing and having fun as we learn to compete.” — Howard

Needs work: “We have to get better defensively by making simple plays and putting the bat on the ball.” — Howard

Did you know: Assistant coach Kamree Clark played at Wills Point

ELKHART

Mascot: Elks

Coach: tom Spears

2021 Record: 10-18

District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Palestine Westwood, Teague)

Key returning players: Lynsie Walding … Haleigh Hughes … Emily Lively

GRAND SALINE

Mascot: Lady Indians

Coach: Marc Chitty

2021 Record: 18-10

District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Chisum, Prairiland, Rains)

Key returning players: Maddy Bolin … Sarah Marshall … Gabbie Lewis … Alyssa Lovette

Newcomers to watch: Brianna Swaim … Hannah Aaron … Alissa Fugate

Looks good: “Leadership. We have three very good senior servant leaders.” — Chitty

Needs work: “We are very young, but very enthusiastic and they work hard. We have a number of girls in new positions, so preseason will be huge for us.” — Chitty

Did you know: Every Monday during the season, the team observes family night where the team and their families eat together as a way to bond

RAINS

Mascot: Lady Cats

Coach: Scott Delozier

2021 Record: 39-1

District: 12-3A (Grand Saline, Commerce, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Chisum, Prairiland)

Key returning players: Madi Reid … Mia Caison (.425) … Ladnry Lewers (.405) … Avery Songer (.420) … Cambree Oakes (2-0; .403) … Lynzee Hague (.435)

Newcomers to watch: Emma Knight

Looks good: “Great talent, talented pitcher, solid foundation from back-to-back state championships.” — Delozier

Needs work: “Very young and thin at depth. Youngsters need some experience. We are playing three tough tournaments to help get them ready for the grind.” — Delozier

Did you know: Delozier is starting his fifth year at Rains, where he is 124-8-1. Overall he has a 319-87-2 coaching record

TROUP

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Sam Weeks

2021 Record: 27-5

District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)

Key returning players: Lindsay Davis (23-5, 0.46 ERA, 358 strikeouts, 12 shutouts, 5 no-hitters; .521, 3 HR) … Bailey Blanton (.394, 8 HR, 43 RBI) … Jessie Minnix (.42, 23 RBI)

Newcomers to watch: Taylor Gillispie

Looks good: “I am super excited about having a majority of my starters back this season. The team chemistry that they have is remarkable and they are super fired up to see what we can do this year.” — Weeks

Needs work: “We need to figure out who works best where for our team with new players.” — Weeks

Did you know: Weeks is entering her 13th seasons as head coach at Troup

WINNSBORO

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Kasey Coke

2021 Record: 10-15-1

District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mineola, MP Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winona)

Key returning players: Devin Grimes … Rylee Stephens … Faith Sechrist … Taylor Newton … Emma Stansbury

Looks good: “I have all my returning players, and they have been putting in work all year long to get ready for this season.” — Coke

Needs work: “Communication on and off the field.” — Coke

Did you know: Winnsboro had an artificial turf installed in December

HOOKS

Mascot: Lady Hornets

Coach: Erin Hight

2021 Record: 7-17

District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)

Key returning players: Kaclyn Nelson … Maddie Campbell … Natalie Whitten … Marleigh Smith … Addyson Hale … Jordan Ragland

Newcomers to watch: Kinsley Birdwell … Zoey Greenwood … Alyssa Morgan

Looks good: “Our girls are young and work hard. They know the game and challenge themselves each time they step on the field to leave the field a better player.” — Hight

Needs work: “Consistency at the plate and in the field.” — Hight

Did you know: This year’s roster includes one senior and three juniors

ALTO

Mascot: Lady Jackets

Coach: Lauren Reid

2021 Record: 19-9

District: 21-2A (Cushing, Lovelady, Douglass, Apple Springs, Wells, Kennard, Groveton)

Key returning players: Halle Duplichain (.448, 6 HR, 40 RBI) … Shanna Berryhill (.366, 3 HR, 24 RBI) … Kylee Powers (.368, 19 RBI) … Jayda Lawrence (.235) … Arabella Heredia (.266, 16 RBI) … Mya Tyra (.235) … Destiny Hart … Randi Taylor

Newcomers to watch: J’Iyia Tyra … Ashley Black … Brooklyn Jackson

Looks good: The Lady Jackets have several power hitters, and we are looking to increase our team batting average.” — Reid

Needs work: “We have to fill a couple of spots in the outfield, so we are looking to improve our range.” — Reid

Recommended for You


Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter: @lnjsports

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.