CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

SCOTT SURRATT

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Surratt led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A Division II state title, the eighth championship for the program under Surratt, who is now 206-29 as a head coach. The Bulldogs outscored 10 regular season opponents by an average of 41.2 points per game, and then defeated Pittsburg (42-7), Van Alstyne (61-30), Gilmer (28-7), Pleasant Grove (45-14) and Glen Rose (42-35) before blanking Wimberley (42-0) in the championship game. Surratt went 9-3 in his first season at Carthage back in 2007, and then won three straight state titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The Bulldogs won it all again in 2013, and won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and again in 2019 and 2020 before capturing the big trophy again this past season.

JEREMY JENKINS

School: Harmony

By the numbers: Jenkins took over at Harmony after carving out a 29-8 record in coaching stops at Mount Enterprise and Tenaha. The Eagles struggled early, falling to Hooks (17-14), White Oak (39-22), Beckville (51-29) and DeKalb (47-33), but then got on a major roll - defeating Hughes Springs, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Queen City and Waskom before dropping a 48-21 decision to Daingerfield. A playoff-opening 25-20 win over New Waverly was followed by a revenge win over Hooks (37-23) and victories over West Rusk (38-35) and Newton (36-22) before the season came to an end with a 51-28 loss in the state semifinals against Poth

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CONNOR CUFF

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Cuff was solid as a junior in 2021, passing for 2,203 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 130 rushing yards and a TD, but his senior season was one for the books. The Bulldog standout completed 220 of 357 passes for 4,033 yards, 52 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 114 yards and a TD in leading Carthage to the Class 4A Division II state title. Cuff was spectacular in the Bulldogs' six playoff games, passing for 1,500 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. In the title game against Wimberley, he earned offensive MVP honors by completing 14 of 22 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

TA'DARION BOONE

School: Longview

By the numbers: Boone showed a knack for big plays all season long for a Lobo team that reached the Class 5A Division II state semifinals. He finished the year with 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes broken up, five interceptions, a blocked punt and three defensive touchdowns. Fittingly, he closed out his career with a huge game in the state semifinals against Aledo, recording 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

CALAN CASTLES

School: Beckville

By the numbers: Castles recorded 72 tackles as a sophomore at Gladewater in 2021, but moved to Beckville for his junior season and took over the quarterback spot - completing 86 of 157 passes for 1,844 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 82 carries, 389 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't give up his defensive duties, recording 106 tackles for the Bearcats.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

DEUANTE HARRISON

School: Elysian Fields

By the numbers: Harrison, a freshman, recorded 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles for the Yellowjackets. He had a season-high 11 tackles in a 13-8 win over New Diana and a season-high five tackles for loss in a 49-10 win over Queen City. Harrison had two games where he recorded three sacks.

FIRST TEAM

JACE MOSELEY

Position: Quarterback

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 2,225 passing yards, 18 TD; 1,637 rushing yards, 24 TD. Also had one receiving TD

TAYLOR TATUM

Position: Running back

School: Longview

By the numbers: 227 carries, 1,890 yards, 33 TD (school record); 12 catches, 160 yards, 3 TD

ISAIAH ROSS

Position: Running back

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 253 carries, 2,532 yards, 27 Td; 21 catches, 253 yards, 3 TD

J.Q. DAVIS

Position: Running back

School: Marshall

By the numbers: 294 carries, 1,935 yards, 25 TD; 12 catches, 58 yards

J'KOBY WILLIAMS

Position: Running back

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 115 carries, 1,664 yards, 27 TD; 27 catches, 718 yards, 11 TD

JALEN HALE

Position: Receiver

School: Longview

By the numbers: 50 catches,1,150 yards, 15 TD; 5 carries, 85 yards, 2 TD

JONATHON FULLER

Position: Receiver

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 54 catches, 892 yards, 9 TD

NOAH PADDIE

Position: Receiver

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 65 catches, 1,354 yards, 18 TD; 1 rushing TD

AERYN HAMPTON

Position: Receiver

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 55 catches, 1,151 yards, 13 TD

ASHTON GARZA

Position: Tight end/H back

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 45 catches, 652 yards, 6 TD

BRAYDEN MIMBS

Position: Fullback

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 127 carries, 843 yards, 11 TD

JAX NORMAN

Position: Offensive line

School: Longview

By the numbers: 3-year starter, started at three positions on the OL for the Lobos. Graded out at 90% with 86 knockdowns

KEYSTONE ALLISON

Position: Offensive line

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Graded out at 93% with 42 knockdowns for an offense that piled up 7254 total yards and 100 touchdowns

BRAYDEN NELSON

Position: Offensive line

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 20 knockdowns and no sacks allowed in 255 pass attempts. Blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher

LAYNCE WELCH

Position: Offensive line

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 77 knockdowns and graded out at 92%. Started 40 games in 3-year varsity career

JY'KEELIN FRAZIER

Position: Offensive line

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 78 pancakes. Key blocker for a team that passed for more than 3,400 yards and rushed for more than 2,500 yards

BILLY SMITH

Position: Defensive line

School: Longview

By the numbers: 70 tackles, 13 sacks, 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 1 defensive TD

DEALYN EVANS

Position: Defensive line

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 58 tackles, 16 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU, 1 defensive TD

AMAJAH LEWIS

Position: Defensive line

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 83 tackles, 24 TFL, 14 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 1 defensive TD

PEYTON CHRISTIAN

Position: Defensive line

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 83 tackles, 13 TFL, 7 sacks, 10 QB pressures, 1 interception, 1 blocked kick

JAYDEN JOHNSON

Position: Defensive line

School: Harleton

By the numbers: 95.5 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 19 QB pressures, 5.5 sacks

JEREMIAH ROUGELY

Position: Linebacker

School: Longview

By the numbers: 53 tackles, 12 sacks, 16 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 PBU, 1 interception

CHASE SMITH

Position: Linebacker

School: Longview

By the numbers: 100 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 6 PBU, 1 interception

DEIONTAE MARRY

Position: Linebacker

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 142 tackles, 26 TFL, 7 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD

JIMMIE HARPER

Position: Linebacker

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: 141 tackles, 17 TFL, 5 QB pressures, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU, 3 sacks, 1 defensive TD

WILLIE NELSON

Position: Defensive back

School: Longview

By the numbers: 80 tackles, 2 TFL, 7 PBU, 5 interceptions, 1 defensive TD

ZAYLON STOKER

Position: Defensive back

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 85 tackles, 10 interceptions, 4 defensive TD, 5 PBU, 1 blocked kick, 1 blocked kick return for TD

JAKERRIAN ROQUEMORE

Position: Defensive back

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 61 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 2 defensive TD

KENNETH ROSS

Position: Defensive back

School: Jefferson

By the numbers: 146 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB pressures, 4 interceptions, 5 PBU, 2 blocked kicks, 1 blocked punt, 2 defensive TD

ZACH SOUTHARD

Position: Kicker

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 54-57 PAT, 8-8 FG with long of 42 yards

MICHAEL FIELDS

Position: Punter

School: Longview

By the numbers: Averaged 36 yards on 27 punts

DADRIAN FRANKLIN

Position: Return specialist

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Averaged 24.2 yards per return with two touchdowns

ROHAN FLUELLEN

Position: Utility

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: Played WR, DB and QB and also returned kickoffs and punts. District MVP had 32 catches for 471 yards and 5 TD, 25 carries for 191 yards and a TD, completed 8 of 17 passes for 117 yards and 3 TD, added 24 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense and had two kick returns and a punt return for TDs

SECOND TEAM

BOSTON SEAHORN

Position: Quarterback

School: Harmony

By the numbers: 154 of 282, 2,147 yards, 21 TD, 7 interceptions; 247 carries, 1,475 yards, 21 TD

D'CO WRIGHT

Position: Running back

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 194 carries, 1,487 yards, 18 TD; 9 catches, 145 yards, 2 TD

BRADEN ADAMS

Position: Running back

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 216 carries, 1,647 yards, 19 TD

BRODY EAVES

Position: Running back

School: Carlisle

By the numbers: 149 carries, 1,925 yards, 33 TD; 19 catches, 426 yards, 4 TD

TEVOR BOLDEN

Position: Running back

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: 240 carries, 1,473 yards, 23 TD

MONTREL HATTEN

Position: Receiver

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 56 catches, 960 yards, 16 TD

GEREMIAH SMITH

Position: Receiver

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: 43 catches, 914 yards, 12 TD

JAKEVIAN RODGERS

Position: Receiver

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 50 catches, 1,132 yards, 10 TD

KOLLIN LEWIS

Position: Receiver

School: Gladewater

By the numbers: 45 catches, 694 yards, 6 TD; 514 yards, 5 TD rushing

KYLER SMITH

Position: Tight end/H back

School: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: 32 catches, 486 yards, 5 TD; 21 carries, 138 yards

DREW JONES

Position: Offensive line

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: Allowed one sack all season and recorded 36 pins

KASH COURTNEY

Position: Offensive line

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Graded out at 92% with 35 knockdowns for an offense that produced 7,254 total yards and 100 touchdowns

CONNOR HAGERTY

Position: Offensive line

School: Marshall

By the numbers: Graded out at 96% with 60 pancakes and no sacks allowed

LANDEN WILKERSON

Position: Offensive line

School: Harmony

By the numbers: Key blocker for a team that rushed for 3,176 yards and 44 TD and passed for 2,239 yards and 22 TD

BRYCE CLARK

Position: Offensive line

School: Jefferson

By the numbers: Graded out at 94% with 40 pancakes

CALVIN MASON

Position: Defensive line

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: 124 tackles, 6 TFL, 22 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

BAYNE BRINKMAN

Position: Defensive line

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 147 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FF, 2 fumble recoveries

SETH JORDAN

Position: Defensive line

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: 98 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks

JACKSON HARRIS

Position: Defensive line

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 75 tackles, 8 TFL, 7 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 1 interception, 1 blocked kick

VIENCINT CABADA

Position: Linebacker

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 100 tackles, 15 TFL, 7 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 2 defensive scores

MATTHEW HARDY

Position: Linebacker

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 114 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB hurries

JAYDEN WALLACE

Position: Linebacker

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 133 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 QB pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 PBU

BO HAMMONS

Position: Linebacker

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 92 tackles, 4 sacks, 15 TFL, 4 QB pressures, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

LATRISTAN THOMPSON

Position: Defensive back

School: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: 42 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 3 PBU. Allowed less than 10 receptions all season

TEDERIC PIPKIN

Position: Defensive back

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 34 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 2 defensive TD

CAYDEN TATUM

Position: Defensive back

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 75 tackles, 9 PBU, 6 interceptions

C.J. GILBERT

Position: Defensive back

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 82 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 6 interceptions, 1 defensive TD

OMAR MEDRANO

Position: Kicker

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 4-7 FG, 102-104 PAT, 114 total points scored

NOAH CARTER

Position: Utility

School: White Oak

By the numbers: Played WR, RB, QB and DB. 69 carries, 579 yards, 8 TD; 43 catches, 570 yards, 2 TD; 2 KO returns for TD ; 89 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterback: Jordan Allen, Longview; Da'Marion VanZandt, Kilgore; Chase Johnson, Daingerfield; Andon Mata, West Rusk; Cole Watson, Tatum; Bryce Still, Overton; Cadon Tennison, Gilmer; Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle

Running back: Larandion Dowden, Carthage; Ashton Haynes, Gilmer; Will Henderson, Gilmer; Kydarius Matlock, Carthage; Braylon Jones, Mount Pleasant

Receiver: Ethan Miller, Hallsville; Tyson Jenkins, Harmony; Isaiah Hawkins, Overton; Jayden Edwards, Overton; Ta'Erik Tate, Gilmer; Will Jackson, West Rusk; Ty Harper, West Rusk; Luke McMullen, Jefferson

Tight end/H-Back: Kadadriane Bell, Carthage; David DeLeon, Carlisle

Offensive line: Davion Wallace, Carthage; Johnny Lewis, Carthage; Brandon Allison, Carthage; Brayden Seymour, Gilmer; Lucas Cano, Gilmer; Jake Shannon, Harmony; Kason Reed, West Rusk; Coleman Tapia, Hawkins; Koal Minor, West Rusk; Braylin Nix, Paul Pewitt; Brady Davis, Beckville; Micah English, Beckville

Defensive line: Cortavion McMillan, Hallsville; James Morrow, Carthage; Braylon Allison, Carthage; Carson Combs, Marshall; Braelyn Ward, Gilmer; Brayden Walker, West Rusk; Braxton Baker, Harmony; Ramiro Camacho, Carlisle

Linebacker: Klayton Ingram, Carthage; P.J. Wiley, Kilgore; Isaiah Hunter, Mount Pleasant; Omero Orona, Gilmer; Quin Webb, Daingerfield; Aron Bell, Gilmer; Jayden Wallace, Daingerfield; Weston Seahorn, Harmony; Brandon Barber, Ore City; Kash Fletcher, Overton; Xander Mason, West Rusk; Tate Winings, West Rusk; Cole Jackson, West Rusk

Defensive back: Antez Jeffery, Mount Pleasant; Zsema'd Williams, Carthage; Ked Harper, Carthage; Carson Gonzalez, Tatum; Will Young, Harmony; Joe Morris, Harmony; Judsen Carter, Jefferson; Trent Eaves, Carlisle

Kicker: Michael Fields, Longview; Jayden Mojica, Beckville; Jose Govea, Gilmer; Domonik Rivers, Jefferson

Utility: Chris Bowman, Jefferson; Carson Gonzalez, Tatum; Clayton Hart, Carlisle

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.