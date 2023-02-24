CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
SCOTT SURRATT
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Surratt led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A Division II state title, the eighth championship for the program under Surratt, who is now 206-29 as a head coach. The Bulldogs outscored 10 regular season opponents by an average of 41.2 points per game, and then defeated Pittsburg (42-7), Van Alstyne (61-30), Gilmer (28-7), Pleasant Grove (45-14) and Glen Rose (42-35) before blanking Wimberley (42-0) in the championship game. Surratt went 9-3 in his first season at Carthage back in 2007, and then won three straight state titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The Bulldogs won it all again in 2013, and won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and again in 2019 and 2020 before capturing the big trophy again this past season.
JEREMY JENKINS
School: Harmony
By the numbers: Jenkins took over at Harmony after carving out a 29-8 record in coaching stops at Mount Enterprise and Tenaha. The Eagles struggled early, falling to Hooks (17-14), White Oak (39-22), Beckville (51-29) and DeKalb (47-33), but then got on a major roll - defeating Hughes Springs, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Queen City and Waskom before dropping a 48-21 decision to Daingerfield. A playoff-opening 25-20 win over New Waverly was followed by a revenge win over Hooks (37-23) and victories over West Rusk (38-35) and Newton (36-22) before the season came to an end with a 51-28 loss in the state semifinals against Poth
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CONNOR CUFF
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Cuff was solid as a junior in 2021, passing for 2,203 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 130 rushing yards and a TD, but his senior season was one for the books. The Bulldog standout completed 220 of 357 passes for 4,033 yards, 52 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 114 yards and a TD in leading Carthage to the Class 4A Division II state title. Cuff was spectacular in the Bulldogs' six playoff games, passing for 1,500 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. In the title game against Wimberley, he earned offensive MVP honors by completing 14 of 22 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TA'DARION BOONE
School: Longview
By the numbers: Boone showed a knack for big plays all season long for a Lobo team that reached the Class 5A Division II state semifinals. He finished the year with 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes broken up, five interceptions, a blocked punt and three defensive touchdowns. Fittingly, he closed out his career with a huge game in the state semifinals against Aledo, recording 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception.
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
CALAN CASTLES
School: Beckville
By the numbers: Castles recorded 72 tackles as a sophomore at Gladewater in 2021, but moved to Beckville for his junior season and took over the quarterback spot - completing 86 of 157 passes for 1,844 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 82 carries, 389 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't give up his defensive duties, recording 106 tackles for the Bearcats.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
DEUANTE HARRISON
School: Elysian Fields
By the numbers: Harrison, a freshman, recorded 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles for the Yellowjackets. He had a season-high 11 tackles in a 13-8 win over New Diana and a season-high five tackles for loss in a 49-10 win over Queen City. Harrison had two games where he recorded three sacks.
FIRST TEAM
JACE MOSELEY
Position: Quarterback
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 2,225 passing yards, 18 TD; 1,637 rushing yards, 24 TD. Also had one receiving TD
TAYLOR TATUM
Position: Running back
School: Longview
By the numbers: 227 carries, 1,890 yards, 33 TD (school record); 12 catches, 160 yards, 3 TD
ISAIAH ROSS
Position: Running back
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 253 carries, 2,532 yards, 27 Td; 21 catches, 253 yards, 3 TD
J.Q. DAVIS
Position: Running back
School: Marshall
By the numbers: 294 carries, 1,935 yards, 25 TD; 12 catches, 58 yards
J'KOBY WILLIAMS
Position: Running back
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 115 carries, 1,664 yards, 27 TD; 27 catches, 718 yards, 11 TD
JALEN HALE
Position: Receiver
School: Longview
By the numbers: 50 catches,1,150 yards, 15 TD; 5 carries, 85 yards, 2 TD
JONATHON FULLER
Position: Receiver
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 54 catches, 892 yards, 9 TD
NOAH PADDIE
Position: Receiver
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 65 catches, 1,354 yards, 18 TD; 1 rushing TD
AERYN HAMPTON
Position: Receiver
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 55 catches, 1,151 yards, 13 TD
ASHTON GARZA
Position: Tight end/H back
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 45 catches, 652 yards, 6 TD
BRAYDEN MIMBS
Position: Fullback
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 127 carries, 843 yards, 11 TD
JAX NORMAN
Position: Offensive line
School: Longview
By the numbers: 3-year starter, started at three positions on the OL for the Lobos. Graded out at 90% with 86 knockdowns
KEYSTONE ALLISON
Position: Offensive line
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Graded out at 93% with 42 knockdowns for an offense that piled up 7254 total yards and 100 touchdowns
BRAYDEN NELSON
Position: Offensive line
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 20 knockdowns and no sacks allowed in 255 pass attempts. Blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher
LAYNCE WELCH
Position: Offensive line
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 77 knockdowns and graded out at 92%. Started 40 games in 3-year varsity career
JY'KEELIN FRAZIER
Position: Offensive line
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 78 pancakes. Key blocker for a team that passed for more than 3,400 yards and rushed for more than 2,500 yards
BILLY SMITH
Position: Defensive line
School: Longview
By the numbers: 70 tackles, 13 sacks, 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 1 defensive TD
DEALYN EVANS
Position: Defensive line
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 58 tackles, 16 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU, 1 defensive TD
AMAJAH LEWIS
Position: Defensive line
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 83 tackles, 24 TFL, 14 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 1 defensive TD
PEYTON CHRISTIAN
Position: Defensive line
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 83 tackles, 13 TFL, 7 sacks, 10 QB pressures, 1 interception, 1 blocked kick
JAYDEN JOHNSON
Position: Defensive line
School: Harleton
By the numbers: 95.5 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 19 QB pressures, 5.5 sacks
JEREMIAH ROUGELY
Position: Linebacker
School: Longview
By the numbers: 53 tackles, 12 sacks, 16 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 PBU, 1 interception
CHASE SMITH
Position: Linebacker
School: Longview
By the numbers: 100 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 6 PBU, 1 interception
DEIONTAE MARRY
Position: Linebacker
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 142 tackles, 26 TFL, 7 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
JIMMIE HARPER
Position: Linebacker
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: 141 tackles, 17 TFL, 5 QB pressures, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU, 3 sacks, 1 defensive TD
WILLIE NELSON
Position: Defensive back
School: Longview
By the numbers: 80 tackles, 2 TFL, 7 PBU, 5 interceptions, 1 defensive TD
ZAYLON STOKER
Position: Defensive back
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 85 tackles, 10 interceptions, 4 defensive TD, 5 PBU, 1 blocked kick, 1 blocked kick return for TD
JAKERRIAN ROQUEMORE
Position: Defensive back
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 61 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 2 defensive TD
KENNETH ROSS
Position: Defensive back
School: Jefferson
By the numbers: 146 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB pressures, 4 interceptions, 5 PBU, 2 blocked kicks, 1 blocked punt, 2 defensive TD
ZACH SOUTHARD
Position: Kicker
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 54-57 PAT, 8-8 FG with long of 42 yards
MICHAEL FIELDS
Position: Punter
School: Longview
By the numbers: Averaged 36 yards on 27 punts
DADRIAN FRANKLIN
Position: Return specialist
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Averaged 24.2 yards per return with two touchdowns
ROHAN FLUELLEN
Position: Utility
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Played WR, DB and QB and also returned kickoffs and punts. District MVP had 32 catches for 471 yards and 5 TD, 25 carries for 191 yards and a TD, completed 8 of 17 passes for 117 yards and 3 TD, added 24 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense and had two kick returns and a punt return for TDs
SECOND TEAM
BOSTON SEAHORN
Position: Quarterback
School: Harmony
By the numbers: 154 of 282, 2,147 yards, 21 TD, 7 interceptions; 247 carries, 1,475 yards, 21 TD
D'CO WRIGHT
Position: Running back
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 194 carries, 1,487 yards, 18 TD; 9 catches, 145 yards, 2 TD
BRADEN ADAMS
Position: Running back
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: 216 carries, 1,647 yards, 19 TD
BRODY EAVES
Position: Running back
School: Carlisle
By the numbers: 149 carries, 1,925 yards, 33 TD; 19 catches, 426 yards, 4 TD
TEVOR BOLDEN
Position: Running back
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: 240 carries, 1,473 yards, 23 TD
MONTREL HATTEN
Position: Receiver
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 56 catches, 960 yards, 16 TD
GEREMIAH SMITH
Position: Receiver
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: 43 catches, 914 yards, 12 TD
JAKEVIAN RODGERS
Position: Receiver
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 50 catches, 1,132 yards, 10 TD
KOLLIN LEWIS
Position: Receiver
School: Gladewater
By the numbers: 45 catches, 694 yards, 6 TD; 514 yards, 5 TD rushing
KYLER SMITH
Position: Tight end/H back
School: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: 32 catches, 486 yards, 5 TD; 21 carries, 138 yards
DREW JONES
Position: Offensive line
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: Allowed one sack all season and recorded 36 pins
KASH COURTNEY
Position: Offensive line
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Graded out at 92% with 35 knockdowns for an offense that produced 7,254 total yards and 100 touchdowns
CONNOR HAGERTY
Position: Offensive line
School: Marshall
By the numbers: Graded out at 96% with 60 pancakes and no sacks allowed
LANDEN WILKERSON
Position: Offensive line
School: Harmony
By the numbers: Key blocker for a team that rushed for 3,176 yards and 44 TD and passed for 2,239 yards and 22 TD
BRYCE CLARK
Position: Offensive line
School: Jefferson
By the numbers: Graded out at 94% with 40 pancakes
CALVIN MASON
Position: Defensive line
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: 124 tackles, 6 TFL, 22 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
BAYNE BRINKMAN
Position: Defensive line
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 147 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FF, 2 fumble recoveries
SETH JORDAN
Position: Defensive line
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: 98 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks
JACKSON HARRIS
Position: Defensive line
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 75 tackles, 8 TFL, 7 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 1 interception, 1 blocked kick
VIENCINT CABADA
Position: Linebacker
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 100 tackles, 15 TFL, 7 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 2 defensive scores
MATTHEW HARDY
Position: Linebacker
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 114 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB hurries
JAYDEN WALLACE
Position: Linebacker
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 133 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 QB pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 PBU
BO HAMMONS
Position: Linebacker
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 92 tackles, 4 sacks, 15 TFL, 4 QB pressures, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
LATRISTAN THOMPSON
Position: Defensive back
School: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: 42 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 3 PBU. Allowed less than 10 receptions all season
TEDERIC PIPKIN
Position: Defensive back
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 34 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 2 defensive TD
CAYDEN TATUM
Position: Defensive back
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 75 tackles, 9 PBU, 6 interceptions
C.J. GILBERT
Position: Defensive back
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 82 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 6 interceptions, 1 defensive TD
OMAR MEDRANO
Position: Kicker
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 4-7 FG, 102-104 PAT, 114 total points scored
NOAH CARTER
Position: Utility
School: White Oak
By the numbers: Played WR, RB, QB and DB. 69 carries, 579 yards, 8 TD; 43 catches, 570 yards, 2 TD; 2 KO returns for TD ; 89 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback: Jordan Allen, Longview; Da'Marion VanZandt, Kilgore; Chase Johnson, Daingerfield; Andon Mata, West Rusk; Cole Watson, Tatum; Bryce Still, Overton; Cadon Tennison, Gilmer; Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle
Running back: Larandion Dowden, Carthage; Ashton Haynes, Gilmer; Will Henderson, Gilmer; Kydarius Matlock, Carthage; Braylon Jones, Mount Pleasant
Receiver: Ethan Miller, Hallsville; Tyson Jenkins, Harmony; Isaiah Hawkins, Overton; Jayden Edwards, Overton; Ta'Erik Tate, Gilmer; Will Jackson, West Rusk; Ty Harper, West Rusk; Luke McMullen, Jefferson
Tight end/H-Back: Kadadriane Bell, Carthage; David DeLeon, Carlisle
Offensive line: Davion Wallace, Carthage; Johnny Lewis, Carthage; Brandon Allison, Carthage; Brayden Seymour, Gilmer; Lucas Cano, Gilmer; Jake Shannon, Harmony; Kason Reed, West Rusk; Coleman Tapia, Hawkins; Koal Minor, West Rusk; Braylin Nix, Paul Pewitt; Brady Davis, Beckville; Micah English, Beckville
Defensive line: Cortavion McMillan, Hallsville; James Morrow, Carthage; Braylon Allison, Carthage; Carson Combs, Marshall; Braelyn Ward, Gilmer; Brayden Walker, West Rusk; Braxton Baker, Harmony; Ramiro Camacho, Carlisle
Linebacker: Klayton Ingram, Carthage; P.J. Wiley, Kilgore; Isaiah Hunter, Mount Pleasant; Omero Orona, Gilmer; Quin Webb, Daingerfield; Aron Bell, Gilmer; Jayden Wallace, Daingerfield; Weston Seahorn, Harmony; Brandon Barber, Ore City; Kash Fletcher, Overton; Xander Mason, West Rusk; Tate Winings, West Rusk; Cole Jackson, West Rusk
Defensive back: Antez Jeffery, Mount Pleasant; Zsema'd Williams, Carthage; Ked Harper, Carthage; Carson Gonzalez, Tatum; Will Young, Harmony; Joe Morris, Harmony; Judsen Carter, Jefferson; Trent Eaves, Carlisle
Kicker: Michael Fields, Longview; Jayden Mojica, Beckville; Jose Govea, Gilmer; Domonik Rivers, Jefferson
Utility: Chris Bowman, Jefferson; Carson Gonzalez, Tatum; Clayton Hart, Carlisle